The fire at the refinery in Novoshakhtinsk was eliminated after reaching 100 sq. m. of ignition - Mass media

The fire at the Novoshakhtinsky oil products plant was localized; local authorities announced a fire area of 100 square meters. m. Soon followed by a statement on the elimination of the fire. UNN writes about this referring to Russia.

Details

According to Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, in his TG channel, the fire at the Novoshakhtinsk refinery was localized and eliminated.

The fire at the NZNP is localized on an area of 100 sq.m. According to preliminary data, there are no fatalities or injuries. The information is being clarified .. upd: at 04:00 the fire was eliminated – the official said

In addition to the Novoshakhtinsky refinery, Russian officials announced an attack on an oil depot in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, clarified that we are talking about an oil depot on the territory of the Starooskolsky urban district. A drone attack and explosion are reported.

As a result of the explosion, one of the tanks caught fire. The fire was quickly eliminated by four fire brigades - the Russian official wrote on his Telegram page.

Recall

UNN previously reported: a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the Russian city of Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region after explosions were heard indicating possible air defense activity.