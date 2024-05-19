The exact location of the Iranian President's helicopter after the plane crash has been established

The exact location of the crash of the helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has been established. This was reported by the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan, General Asghar Abbas Ghalizadeh, UNN reports.

Details

A few minutes ago, a signal was received from the helicopter and the cell phone of a crew member who was at the scene Tasnim agency quoted him as saying.

The commander added that all those involved in the search and rescue operation were "heading to the area" of the hard landing and that he hoped to "bring good news to the people.

Addendum Addendum

Also, Vice President of the Islamic Republic for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri said that contact had been established with two passengers of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter, which made a hard landing in the northwest of the country.

Reuters: Iranian President Raisi may have been killed in helicopter crash