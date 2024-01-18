The European Parliament proposes to create the post of EU Commissioner for Defense

The largest party in the European Parliament, the European People's Party, proposes to abandon the post of the EU's chief diplomat in favor of the Commissioner for Defense. This was reported by Euractiv, according to UNN .

Details

It is noted that the draft of the EPP's election manifesto proposes a reshuffle in the foreign policy and defense portfolio of the European Commission.

According to the document, the next European Commission should completely change the way the bloc's foreign and defense policy is managed. In particular, it is proposed to create a separate position of defense commissioner and transform the position of the EU's chief diplomat, currently held by the socialist Josep Borrell.

We need to create a defense commissioner. This role would allow for "better coordination of defense issues within the EU's competence, promote cooperation, and at the same time ensure that the EU defense budget is at least 0.5% of EU GDP, in addition to national budgets - the document says.

The EPP also emphasizes that investments in defense should be increased. The document stipulates that the next seven-year EU budget should "provide resources to innovate and meet Europe's military needs.

In addition, the EU should "intensify its capabilities in arms production" and military mobility.

Addendum

As for the position of the EU's chief diplomat, it is proposed to replace it with the position of the EU Foreign Minister and to appoint a European Security Council. The EPP expects that this will allow the EU to respond quickly to international crises and consistently implement its foreign policy decisions.

Recall

European Commissioner for Internal Market and Defense Thierry Breton plans to allocate 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) for a new program to increase production of defense equipment.