The enemy shelled the water area of Ochakivska community in Mykolaiv region with artillery

In Mykolaiv region, on January 16, Russian troops shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community with artillery. No one was killed. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports .

Yesterday, on January 16, at 10:54 a.m., hostile artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Ochakiv community. There were no casualties. the statement reads

Also, on the night of January 17, the air defense forces shot down a Shahed drone over the region.

