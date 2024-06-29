The enemy shelled Sumy region 14 times, 94 explosions were recorded
The occupiers shelled 7 settlements in Sumy region 14 times, resulting in 94 explosions.
During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy region 14 times, resulting in 94 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.
Details
During the day, russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 94 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredina-Budska communities were shelled
Situation in the communities
Krasnopilska: russians fired using 2 FPV drones (2 explosions), and conducted artillery shelling (22 explosions).
Esmanska: the occupants fired from artillery (20 explosions) and mortars (16 explosions).
Khotynske: the enemy launched NAR missiles from a helicopter (5 explosions).
Bilopilska: the enemy attacked with artillery (15 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).
Velykopysarivska: the invaders dropped 5 mines on the territory of the community.
Miropilska: enemy forces attacked an aircraft-type UAV (1 explosion). The enemy also dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).
Seredina-Budska: terrorists' army shelled using three FPV drones (3 explosions).
