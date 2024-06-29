$41.340.03
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 68215 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 63021 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 76553 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 77962 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97377 views
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5978 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9686 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14253 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35499 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37240 views
The enemy shelled Sumy region 14 times, 94 explosions were recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 45472 views

The occupiers shelled 7 settlements in Sumy region 14 times, resulting in 94 explosions.

The enemy shelled Sumy region 14 times, 94 explosions were recorded

During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy region 14 times, resulting in 94 explosions. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Details

During the day, russians fired 14 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 94 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivska, Esmanska, Seredina-Budska communities were shelled

-  Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Situation in the communities

Krasnopilska: russians fired using 2 FPV drones (2 explosions), and conducted artillery shelling (22 explosions).

Esmanska: the occupants fired from artillery (20 explosions) and mortars (16 explosions).

Khotynske: the enemy launched NAR missiles from a helicopter (5 explosions).

Bilopilska: the enemy attacked with artillery (15 explosions) and mortars (4 explosions).

Velykopysarivska: the invaders dropped 5 mines on the territory of the community.

Miropilska: enemy forces attacked an aircraft-type UAV (1 explosion). The enemy also dropped an explosive device from a UAV (1 explosion).

Seredina-Budska: terrorists' army shelled using three FPV drones (3 explosions).

Enemy attacked police car with drone in Sumy region, one wounded - Ministry of Internal Affairs29.06.24, 10:22 • 28800 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
