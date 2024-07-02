The enemy is forcing deported Ukrainians in Russia to record videos in support of "svoboda" - The Resistance Center

During interrogations, the occupiers in Russia force deported Ukrainian citizens to record videos in support of the so-called special military operation. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian FSB is hunting Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homeland for Russia under various pretexts.

During interrogations, Ukrainians are offered to record a video in support of the 'svoi' as part of an information campaign against our country to avoid 'problems'. In fact, Ukrainians are being used as hostages of the situation.

Such actions are yet another cynical crime of the Kremlin, which for the sake of its insane anti-human policy uses the grief of people who have been deprived of their homes and native land by Russia itself, - the statement said.

