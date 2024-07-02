The enemy is forcing deported Ukrainians in Russia to record videos in support of "svoboda" - The Resistance Center

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 68056 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 76391 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97241 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176511 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 222215 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136999 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364923 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180829 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149144 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197658 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 68056 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 62857 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 76391 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 77820 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 97241 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5910 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9634 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14229 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35479 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37223 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The enemy is forcing deported Ukrainians in Russia to record videos in support of "svoboda" - The Resistance Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23900 views

The Russian FSB forces deported Ukrainian citizens in Russia to record videos during interrogations in support of the so-called special military operation to avoid "problems," using them as hostages in an information campaign against Ukraine.

The enemy is forcing deported Ukrainians in Russia to record videos in support of "svoboda" - The Resistance Center

During interrogations, the occupiers in Russia force deported Ukrainian citizens to record videos in support of the so-called special military operation. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian FSB is hunting Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homeland for Russia under various pretexts.

During interrogations, Ukrainians are offered to record a video in support of the 'svoi' as part of an information campaign against our country to avoid 'problems'. In fact, Ukrainians are being used as hostages of the situation.

Such actions are yet another cynical crime of the Kremlin, which for the sake of its insane anti-human policy uses the grief of people who have been deprived of their homes and native land by Russia itself,

- the statement said.

Russia is actively recruiting teenagers for the war against Ukraine - The Resistance Center7/2/24, 3:25 PM • 20974 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40