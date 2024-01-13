The enemy is concentrating its efforts as much as possible: Humeniuk on the situation around Krynky in Kherson region

Russian occupants are concentrating their efforts around Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson region. However, so far, every assault approach by enemy units has been repelled. This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

When asked what was happening around Krynky on the left bank, Humeniuk replied:

The enemy is concentrating its efforts there, and the fact that such a small village was even mentioned in the dictator's address shows the importance of this area for them and the understanding that they need at least some kind of victory there.

She noted that every assault approach by Russian units is repelled.

"But so far we can state one thing - every assault approach of the enemy units is repelled with losses and they return," said Humeniuk.

AddendumAddendum

Earlier, Humeniuk reported that the situation on the left bank of the Kherson region is difficult, but the Ukrainian Armed Forces are managing to hold their positions and continue to expand the bridgehead in Krynky.