The enemy hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs: explosions are heard in the city

The Russians hit Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. This was announced by the Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

"There are explosions in Kharkiv. The city is under fire from guided aerial bombs. Be careful!!!",- the mayor wrote in his Telegram channel.

The information was also confirmed by the chairman of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov.

Recall

Yesterday, on June 22, the invaders launched four guided aerial bombs strikes on Kharkiv. one of the aerial bombs fell in the central part of the city. As a result of the attack, more than 50 people were injured, and three more people were killed.