The enemy has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea - Southern Defense Forces

In the Black Sea, the enemy has increased the ship grouping to 7 units, increasing the presence of missile carriers. This was reported by the Defense Forces of the south of the country, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, there are currently 2 surface and 2 submarine missile launchers on combat duty.

A frigate was also added to the small missile ship.

The total volley of "Kalibr" can reach 22 units.

The level of missile threat is extremely high! Be attentive to air raid alarms, respond promptly the statement said.

Occupants attacked Sloviansk with Iskander ballistic missile in the morning - General Staff