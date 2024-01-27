The enemy has increased the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea - Southern Defense Forces
Kyiv • UNN
The Southern Defense Forces reported that Russia has increased its naval presence in the Black Sea to 7 ships, including 4 missile carriers capable of launching up to 22 Kalibr missiles. They warn that the level of missile threat is now extremely high.
Details
According to the information, there are currently 2 surface and 2 submarine missile launchers on combat duty.
A frigate was also added to the small missile ship.
The total volley of "Kalibr" can reach 22 units.
The level of missile threat is extremely high! Be attentive to air raid alarms, respond promptly
