The enemy focuses its main efforts on the Pokrovsky direction: nine military clashes continue

Nine military clashes continue in the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders support offensive actions with airstrikes, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff Report as of 16:30.

"The total number of military clashes has now increased to 56. The Enemy focuses its main efforts on the Pokrovsky direction – more than 40 percent of today's enemy attacks took place there," the General Staff said.

In the Kharkiv direction, another one was added to today's two airstrikes. In the afternoon, Russian invaders from the direction of Belgorod hit the area of the village of Veseloe with a guided aerial bomb. The number of enemy offensive actions has not changed – and is three.

There have already been four clashes in the Kupyansky direction today. All attacks of the invaders were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of the village of Severnoye.

In the Pokrovsky direction, near Novopokrovsky, Yevgenyevka, Novoselovka Pervaya and Yasnobrodovka, nine military clashes continue. Since the beginning of the day, there are only 23 of them in the direction of the enemy. the enemy has already received a rebuff near Novoaleksandrovka, Nevelsky, Netailovo and Sokol. The invaders support offensive actions with airstrikes – they once hit the areas of Veseloye and Novoaleksandrovka.

Five attacks were repulsed in the Kurakhovsky direction. Fighting continues in three locations near Krasnogorovka. The situation near the village of Ilinka worsened – the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs in that area.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly, the General Staff concluded.

73 military clashes occurred at the front – General Staff