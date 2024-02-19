ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The enemy continues to pull up its reserves to replace those previously lost - Yevlash

The enemy continues to pull up its reserves to replace those previously lost - Yevlash

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20525 views

The enemy continues to pull up reserves to replace losses in the Bakhmut sector, where Russia fired 512 times over the past day, while Ukraine destroyed 194 soldiers and 86 pieces of equipment.

The situation in the Bakhmut sector remains no less dynamic and tense. The enemy is pulling up its reserves to replace those previously lost, particularly in the Bakhmut sector.

This was announced by the head of the press service of the operational and strategic grouping of troops "Khortytsia" Ilya Evlash during a telethon, reports UNN.

Details

The enemy continues to pull up its reserves to replace those previously lost, in particular, in the Bakhmut sector, near Bohdanivka, it launches both frontal attacks and tries to bypass our fortified positions. But our guys are holding on, and their commanders are making important decisions, demonstrating their operational skills and using all available means on the ground

- Yevlash said.

He added that the enemy conducted 512 attacks in the Bakhmut sector yesterday, and 7 combat engagements took place, during which we managed to eliminate 194 occupants and 86 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

The number is slightly higher due to 70 unmanned aerial vehicles that our electronic warfare and air defense teams managed to land. Among the heavy weapons, there are 3 cannons and mortars, including a Vasylok and a 120-caliber mortar. Also, three armored personnel carriers and one MTLB, one Murom-M station, and we managed to detect and eliminate two control points for unmanned aerial vehicles

- The spokesman added.

In general, in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" JFO, the enemy continues to fire at the positions of the Defense Forces using all available types of weapons, namely rocket artillery and cannon.

It also uses Su-34 and Su-35 aircraft, and employs KABs, the number of which can range from 1 to 5 units. In addition, they are also actively using various types of UAVs, including Shakedowns. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 8 air strikes in the Liman-Kupyansk sector, also carried out 22 kamikaze strikes on the positions of the Armed Forces, conducted 489 attacks and 22 combat engagements

- The spokesman added.

Also, over the past day, the Defense Forces managed to eliminate 264 occupants in killed and wounded and destroyed 26 pieces of military equipment, including 6 tanks, 5 armored personnel carriers, 5 D-30 systems, 7 vehicles of various types, antennas, warehouses and shelters.

Recall

Delays in the provision of Western security assistance to Ukraine help Russia launch offensive operations on several frontline areas at once to put pressure on Ukrainian forces on several fronts. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

