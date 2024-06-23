The enemy attacked the Kherson region with drones, there are victims

The invaders continue to attack the Kherson region. On June 23, two drone attacks were carried out. This is reported by the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 23 , at about 11:15 near the village of Shlyakhovoe, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a tractor driver while he was working in the field. He was hospitalized with an explosive injury and injuries.

Also at about 14:10, the Russian military attacked a UAV utility company in the Stanislavskaya hromada. Two employees were injured. Both men received medical attention on the spot.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region, a pre - trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

