Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2974 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93235 views

05:56 AM • 105599 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121521 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190231 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234343 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143765 views

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369358 views

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181821 views

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

Popular news

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66744 views

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74152 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101688 views

06:14 AM • 87714 views

08:18 AM • 31972 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93235 views

06:14 AM • 87759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105599 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101732 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121521 views
The enemy attacked the Kherson region with drones, there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26291 views

The invaders dropped explosives on a tractor driver who was working in the field and attacked a utility company

The enemy attacked the Kherson region with drones, there are victims

The invaders continue to attack the Kherson region. On June 23, two drone attacks were carried out. This is reported by the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 23 , at about 11:15 near the village of Shlyakhovoe, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on a tractor driver while he was working in the field. He was hospitalized with an explosive injury and injuries.

Also  at about 14:10, the Russian military attacked a UAV utility company in the Stanislavskaya hromada. Two employees were injured. Both men received medical attention on the spot.

Prosecutors, together with other law enforcement officers, take all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's Office of the Kherson region, a pre - trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the report says.

Russian troops shelled two villages in Kherson region: three people were injured21.06.24, 18:30 • 26751 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarCrimes and emergencies