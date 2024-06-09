The enemy attacked the Donetsk region with aerial bombs and hurricanes: one dead, two wounded

Russian troops have shelled 11 settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day, including dropping aerial bombs on New York and Nelipovtsy. As a result of Russian attacks, one person was killed and two others were injured during the day. About it UNN reports with reference to the police of the region.

According to the Regional Police, Russian troops carried out 2,219 attacks on the Donetsk region during the day.

11 settlements were under attack: the cities of Kurakhovo, Pokrovsk, Seversk, the villages of Grodovka, Nelipovka, New York, Severnoye, the villages of Berestok, Dalnoye, Druzhba, Nikolaevka.

30 civilian objects were destroyed, including 19 residential buildings.

The invaders dropped a KAB-250 aerial bomb on New York-they killed a civilian and damaged three private homes.

As a result of artillery attacks, two civilians were wounded – in Nikolaevka and Severny.

The Russians launched an airstrike with a KAB-250 bomb on Nelipovka, damaging 4 houses and a car.

Berestok was attacked by the enemy with MLRS "Uragan" with cluster munitions – 4 houses and critical infrastructure were damaged.

Another 67 people were evacuated, including 8 children. Since the beginning of the mandatory evacuation – 169,168 people, including 20,044 children, 7,074 people with disabilities.