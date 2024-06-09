Due to the Russian shelling of Kharkiv region, one person was killed and four were injured. Damaged outpatient clinic and school

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of shelling during the day, one person was killed and four more people were injured. A school was destroyed, an outpatient clinic building, a shop and a boiler room were damaged. This was announced on Sunday by the head of RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.

According to Sinegubov, on the night of June 9, Russians shelled the village of Borovaya, Izyumsky district, as a result of which a man was injured.

Over the past day, on June 8, the Russian army shelled:

18.00 Dvurechanskoe Village Kupyansky district. as a result of enemy shelling, a woman was injured.

16: 33 Kharkiv district, Dergachevskaya TG, Novaya Kazachya village, as a result of the shelling, a house and garage burned.



15:58 Chuguevsky district, Starosaltovskaya TG, khotimlya village, educational institution. As a result of the shelling, a school building was destroyed, a shop, a village council building, and two private houses were damaged. A man died. Two women were injured.



11: 00 Kupyansk, private enterprise. As a result of the shelling, the roof of the boiler room burned.



09: 21 Kharkiv district, Tsirkunovskaya hromada, Russkie Tishki village. As a result of enemy shelling, the windows, roof and facade of the outpatient clinic building were damaged.



Addition

According to Sinegubov, since the beginning of the day,four enemy attacks have been repelled in the areas of Liptsy, Glubokoe and Volchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

Russian troops attacked the Pokrovskaya community of Nikopol region