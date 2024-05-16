Enemy attacked Poltava region: an explosion in Myrhorod district, no casualties or hits to infrastructure were recorded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Poltava region again - an explosion occurred in Myrhorod district, but no civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported, said Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.
