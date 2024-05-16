Enemy attacked Poltava region: an explosion in Myrhorod district, no casualties or hits to infrastructure were recorded

Russian troops attacked Poltava region again - an explosion occurred in Myrhorod district, but no civilian casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported, said Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava RMA, on Thursday, UNN reports.

The enemy attacked Poltava region again. The sound of an explosion was heard in Myrhorod district. According to preliminary information, no one was injured, and no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure were recorded Pronin said on Telegram.

Explosion occurs in Poltava region after warning of enemy missile