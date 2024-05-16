Explosion occurs in Poltava region after warning of enemy missile

The sound of an explosion was heard in the Myrhorod community of Poltava region. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Details

The sound of the explosion was heard in the Myrhorod community, local residents told Suspilne. Air raid alert is currently in effect in the region.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an enemy missile heading in the direction of Myrhorod.

"A missile in the direction of Myrhorod!" the message on Telegram read.

