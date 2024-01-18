The enemy attacked Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, from the air: an entire entrance of an apartment building was destroyed
Kyiv • UNN
The town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, was attacked by Russian aircraft, destroying an entire entrance to an apartment building. There is currently no information on casualties.
Russian aviation today struck Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhya region. The attack destroyed the entire entrance of an apartment building. This was reported by the head of the OVA Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.
At about 13:15 Russian terrorists conducted 6 air strikes on the unbreakable town of Orikhiv. The enemy bombs hit non-residential buildings and a multi-storey building. An entire entranceway was destroyed
According to him, only mountains of construction debris remained of civilian homes.
The impact sites are being examined by specialists. No information about the victims has been received as of this moment, the head of the JMA said.
Russian troops attacked localities in Zaporizhzhya region 179 times yesterday, including 42 unmanned aerial vehicles. There are reports of destruction of buildings and infrastructure.