The Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the purchase of software licenses at an inflated price.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the purchase of software licenses at a price that was probably more than 2 times too high, UNN reports.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Deposit Guarantee Fund allegedly overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million for 20 software licenses, spending UAH 4.3 million.

The tender for the purchase of software products, namely copies of Veeam backup software, was held on November 22, 2023.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 20 licenses for the relevant software for the amount of UAH 4,339,000.

Thus, the cost of one license with 1-year technical support purchased by the Foundation amounted to UAH 216,950.

At the same time, the cost of such software on the market starts at UAH 94 860 . This means that the Fund overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million.

UNN asked the Deposit Guarantee Fund why the purchase was made at an inflated price and whether the Fund was interested in market prices for licenses.

In response, the editorial board received a reply from the DGF stating that the fund had purchased permanent (unlimited) licenses.

In this way, the Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the embezzlement of more than UAH 2.5 million.

