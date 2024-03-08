The Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the purchase of software licenses at an inflated price.

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 22636 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 78706 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 54460 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 237878 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208720 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 182661 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 225351 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250283 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156171 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371864 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 189339 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 72162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 92414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 56855 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 49315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 26594 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 78706 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 237878 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 190766 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 208720 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 15122 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23708 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24024 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 50368 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 57870 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the purchase of software licenses at an inflated price

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103177 views

The Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the purchase of software licenses at an inflated price.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the purchase of software licenses at an inflated price

The Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the purchase of software licenses at a price that was probably more than 2 times too high, UNN reports.

Earlier, UNN reported that the Deposit Guarantee Fund allegedly overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million for 20 software licenses, spending UAH 4.3 million.

The tender for the purchase of software products, namely copies of Veeam backup software, was held on November 22, 2023.

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 20 licenses for the relevant software for the amount of UAH 4,339,000.

Thus, the cost of one license with 1-year technical support purchased by the Foundation amounted to UAH 216,950.

At the same time, the cost of such software on the market starts at UAH 94 860 . This means that the Fund overpaid almost UAH 2.5 million.

UNN asked the Deposit Guarantee Fund why the purchase was made at an inflated price and whether the Fund was interested in market prices for licenses.

In response, the editorial board received a reply from the DGF stating that the fund had purchased permanent (unlimited) licenses.

In this way, the Deposit Guarantee Fund tried to justify the embezzlement of more than UAH 2.5 million.

Recall

In November, the DGF purchased 130 laptops at an inflated price, overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

