The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 200 laptops in December 2012, probably overpaying for them by at least UAH 1 million

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 200 laptops for 5,798 ,000 hryvnias in December 2012 and probably overpaid for them by at least a million hryvnias, UNN reports.

According to the Prozorro platform, the Deposit Guarantee Fund announced a tender on November 30, 2022, for the purchase of 200 laptops with an expected cost of UAH 5 799 984. Only one company, SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC, took part in the tender, which took place in December and was recognized as the winner.

Her offer was only almost two thousand hryvnias lower than the stated price.

According to the tender documentation, the characteristics of 40 laptops are as follows: the model must be at least Intel Core i3 (at least 10th generation), 15.6" diagonal, RAM at least 8 GB (expandable up to 16 GB), interface type: SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe, storage capacity - at least 256 GB, dimensions - no more than 359x236x20 mm.

Another 160 laptops had the following characteristics: the model had to be at least Intel Core i3 (at least 11th generation), 15.6" diagonal, at least 8 GB of RAM (expandable up to 16 GB), and the type of interface: SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe, storage capacity - at least 256 GB, dimensions - no more than 359x236x20 mm.

Thus, on average, one laptop cost the Foundation UAH 28 ,999.92.

In December 2022, the exchange rate was fixed and 1 dollar was worth 36.5686 hryvnia.

A laptop with similar parameters in December 2022 cost from UAH 12 ,199 to UAH 23 ,999.

Even if we calculate the purchase at the highest price, it turns out that the Foundation probably overpaid at least a million hryvnias.

Recall

Last November , the Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 130 laptops for more than UAH 4 million, probably overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand. Then, SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC also won the tender.

The same company won two more tenders announced by the Deposit Guarantee Fund in December 2023. In one by UAH 2 390 244 for the purchase of technical support services for Flex System and Storwize V3700 computer equipment. And in the second - by UAH 936,156 for the purchase of copies of Cisco DNA Advantage and Cisco Smartnet software for Cisco network equipment and configuration services.