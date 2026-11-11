The death toll from the Russian attack on Chornomorsk has risen to three

Two people who were hospitalized in serious condition after the Russian attack on Chornomorsk have died. The death toll has risen to three. A total of 11 people were injured in the strike. This was reported by Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, two people who were hospitalized in serious condition after the enemy attack on Chornomorsk died in hospital. Thus, the death toll has risen to three. Sincere condolences to their family and loved ones. A total of 11 people were injured - he said.

Kiper added that work to eliminate the consequences is ongoing at the site. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another war crime committed by the russian federation against the civilian population.

The number of people affected by Russia's strike on a market in Chornomorsk has doubled