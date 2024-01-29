ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The day of the invention of the gasoline-powered car. What else can be celebrated on January 29

The day of the invention of the gasoline-powered car. What else can be celebrated on January 29

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29603 views

On January 29, 1886, Karl Benz received a patent for a three-wheeled vehicle with a gasoline engine, clutch, brakes, and other functions. This date is now celebrated as the Day of the Invention of the Automobile.

Today, January 29, marks the Day of Invention of the Gasoline Engine Car, UNN reports.

On January 29, 1886, German engineer Karl Benz received a patent for a vehicle with a gasoline internal combustion engine.

Benz's three-wheeled car could be driven by two people. It was equipped with a transmission, clutch, brakes, suspension, and wheel shock absorbers.

The gasoline internal combustion engine allowed it to reach a speed of 16 kilometers per hour.

However, it is known that in 1877, the American George Selden presented his drawings of a gasoline-powered car.

In 1890, Emile Lévassor and Armand Peugeot from France began producing cars with Daimler engines.

Despite the fact that the German Rudolf Diesel developed his own engine that ran on cheaper fuel, it was gasoline engines that became the mainstay of automobile production in the early twentieth century.

January 29 is also called Puzzle or Puzzle Day.

The world owes a debt of gratitude to the engraver and cartographer John Spilsbury. It is believed that in 1760 he glued an ordinary map to a sheet of wood, dividing it along the contour of the borders of countries and offering to put them back together again.

For some time, such puzzles were used exclusively as educational elements, because they used quite expensive wood for the base and were not allowed to be played with.

Later, the wood was replaced by cardboard, so puzzles became available to everyone, and the first mass production of puzzles was even established in the United States. The popularity of the game grew every year, as it combined fascination and relative cheapness. Today, the production technology hasn't changed much, so puzzles are still popular all over the world.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of the Recitation of the Prayers of Ignatius the Theotokos.

According to legend, when Ignatius was a baby, he was picked up by Jesus. For this he was called the God-bearer.

Ignatius preached a lot. He was captured and taken to Rome. There he was sentenced to death and thrown to the wild beasts.

The relics of Ignatius the God-bearer are kept in the Church of St. Clement in Rome.

Today is also the Day of Remembrance of St. Lawrence, the hermit of the Kyiv Cave Monastery, who had the gift of healing and exorcism.

Hnat, Lavrentiy, and Roman celebrate their name days today. Dmitry.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

UNN Lite

