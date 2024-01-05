The dam is definitely needed in some form - Kubrakov on discussions on the need to rebuild Kakhovka HPP

Commenting on the discussion around the need to rebuild the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said that the dam is definitely needed in some form. He said this during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

When asked whether there is any discussion at all about whether Kakhovka HPP should be rebuilt, Kubrakov replied: "I do not hear these discussions. I think that first we will need to examine everything that is happening there after the de-occupation of the left bank of the Dnipro. In general, of course, we need hydroelectric power plants and locks. But in what form? I think it's clear that we can't do it without a dam. I understand the calls of environmentalists, but... Perhaps the dam may be different, perhaps the storage facility may be smaller, but we definitely need it in some form."

In September, Deputy Head of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine Dmytro Zaruba statedthat expert debates are underway on the need to restore the Kakhovka reservoir to the extent it was previously.

Earlier, Doctor of Geographical Sciences Ihor Pylypenko reportedthat the main reasons for the restoration of the Kakhovka HPP are the need for energy, nuclear safety, and the issue of communication between settlements.

In July 2023, the government approved a pilot project to restore the Kakhovka reservoir and HPP.