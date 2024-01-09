The cyclone has departed, but another portion of Arctic air will come from the north, frosts will remain - forecasters

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

The cyclone has departed, but another portion of Arctic air will come from the north, frosts will remain - forecasters

The cyclone has departed, but another portion of Arctic air will come from the north, frosts will remain - forecasters

Kyiv  •  UNN

Frosts persist in Ukraine after cyclone moves through; another Arctic air wave expected

The cyclone that provoked bad weather in Ukraine earlier this week has moved away, but the frost will remain, albeit somewhat weakened. At the end of the week, another portion of Arctic air will come to Ukraine from the north . This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, head of the media relations department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There was bad weather, and it particularly affected the southern and central regions of Ukraine in terms of precipitation and hazards. Due to the influence of the cyclone that was over the Black Sea, ice formed in some places in the southern, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions. And in some places in Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions, it even reached 23-25 mm. There were also gusts of wind, mostly on Sunday and Monday. Today, this cyclone has already moved away, and now a high-pressure field, an anticyclone, is beginning to affect Ukraine, so the weather is calmer. But we still have frosts

- Ptukha said.

According to her, the frosts were in most of Ukraine, especially intense in the northeast - Chernihiv and Sumy regions. "This past night was the coldest, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions - the northern districts of these regions - the temperature reached 24-25 degrees below zero," she said.

A representative of the Ukrainian Weather Center said that the weather is now "more stabilized." "First of all, the frosts will be somewhat weaker. The Arctic air that has come to us and formed this weather will have a slightly weaker impact. And, accordingly, we do not expect such low values in the coming days. On the contrary, we have Wednesday and Thursday, which are more like a slight increase in temperature, but still within the range of negative values. That is, in some places it will be zero, and there may be a slight plus only in the south. This will contribute to the destruction of the ice, but still at night we will have stable negative temperatures of 7-12 degrees. On Thursday, it will be 2-8 degrees," noted Ptukha.

In the afternoon of Thursday and Friday, let's say, there will be new atmospheric fronts from the north and northwest, and they will cause additional precipitation. It will mostly be in the form of light snow and, again, a drop in temperature. This is because another portion of Arctic air will come in from the north. According to the preliminary calculations that we have today, we hope that they will not be so low, but they can definitely be up to 20, especially in the northern and northeastern regions

- Ptukha said.

"That is, this week, even for 10 days, the temperature will still be in the negative, almost all over Ukraine," she summarized.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

