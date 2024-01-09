The cyclone has departed, but another portion of Arctic air will come from the north, frosts will remain - forecasters

The cyclone that provoked bad weather in Ukraine earlier this week has moved away, but the frost will remain, albeit somewhat weakened. At the end of the week, another portion of Arctic air will come to Ukraine from the north . This was reported by Natalia Ptukha, head of the media relations department of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center , during a briefing on Tuesday, UNN reports.

There was bad weather, and it particularly affected the southern and central regions of Ukraine in terms of precipitation and hazards. Due to the influence of the cyclone that was over the Black Sea, ice formed in some places in the southern, Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions. And in some places in Kirovohrad and Dnipro regions, it even reached 23-25 mm. There were also gusts of wind, mostly on Sunday and Monday. Today, this cyclone has already moved away, and now a high-pressure field, an anticyclone, is beginning to affect Ukraine, so the weather is calmer. But we still have frosts - Ptukha said.

According to her, the frosts were in most of Ukraine, especially intense in the northeast - Chernihiv and Sumy regions. "This past night was the coldest, in Chernihiv and Sumy regions - the northern districts of these regions - the temperature reached 24-25 degrees below zero," she said.

A representative of the Ukrainian Weather Center said that the weather is now "more stabilized." "First of all, the frosts will be somewhat weaker. The Arctic air that has come to us and formed this weather will have a slightly weaker impact. And, accordingly, we do not expect such low values in the coming days. On the contrary, we have Wednesday and Thursday, which are more like a slight increase in temperature, but still within the range of negative values. That is, in some places it will be zero, and there may be a slight plus only in the south. This will contribute to the destruction of the ice, but still at night we will have stable negative temperatures of 7-12 degrees. On Thursday, it will be 2-8 degrees," noted Ptukha.

In the afternoon of Thursday and Friday, let's say, there will be new atmospheric fronts from the north and northwest, and they will cause additional precipitation. It will mostly be in the form of light snow and, again, a drop in temperature. This is because another portion of Arctic air will come in from the north. According to the preliminary calculations that we have today, we hope that they will not be so low, but they can definitely be up to 20, especially in the northern and northeastern regions - Ptukha said.

"That is, this week, even for 10 days, the temperature will still be in the negative, almost all over Ukraine," she summarized.

Amid frost electricity consumption is at exceptionally high level: Ukrainians are asked to save