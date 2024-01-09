Amid frost electricity consumption is at exceptionally high level: Ukrainians are asked to save

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is at exceptionally high level due to the severe frost. Currently, there is enough electricity produced domestically to ensure energy supply to consumers. However, the power system needs support and Ukrainians are urged to conserve electricity. Meanwhile, the bad weather has cut off power to 1025 settlements in 9 regions. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption and generation

"Consumption continues to grow due to a significant cold snap across the country. Yesterday, January 8, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening, it was 9.5% higher than the corresponding figure for the previous working day on January 5. As of 9:00 a.m., the level of consumption is 5.8% higher than yesterday, which was already quite high," Ukrenergo said.

The reason for this is a significant increase in cooling. From 0°C on Friday, January 5, to -11°C on Monday, January 8. Today, January 9, the average daily temperature is forecast to be -15°C.

In addition, the power supply to consumers cut off due to bad weather in a number of regions is reportedly in progress. "In the regions where power supply is being restored, there is a rapid one-time increase in consumption. This not only creates a significant additional load on power plants, but also overloads electricity transmission and distribution networks," the company said.

"Please, after the power supply is restored, do not turn on all powerful electrical appliances at the same time," Ukrenergo urged.

"At present, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers," the NPC said.

But, as noted, "a significant increase in consumption due to the intensification of frost creates a significant additional burden on power plants that are already operating at maximum capacity, but must additionally increase electricity generation very quickly and significantly, which can lead to technological disruptions."

"In the coming days, we ask consumers to be especially careful about using energy-intensive appliances throughout the day from 09:00 to 19:00. To help the power system operate in a balanced manner in such difficult conditions, please consume electricity sparingly!" - Ukrenergo emphasized.

De-energization

Yesterday afternoon, a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line in the southern region was disconnected due to bad weather. Repair works are underway.

This morning, a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line was disconnected by protection action in another part of the southern region. The power supply was restored in 40 minutes. The reasons for the outage are being investigated.

In the morning, due to bad weather - strong winds and ice - 1,025 settlements were without power. There are 324 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 268 in Odesa region, 215 in Mykolaiv region, 146 in Kirovohrad region, 51 in Zaporizhzhia region, 4 in Kyiv region, 6 in Chernihiv region and 9 in Chernivtsi region. In Donetsk region, 2 locations have been affected for more than a day.

As of this morning, 485 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Export/import

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia and Romania. No exports are carried out today, according to the NPC.