Amid frost electricity consumption is at exceptionally high level: Ukrainians are asked to save

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 34373 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105821 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134237 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133617 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174020 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170786 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279308 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178115 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167096 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148771 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101312 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100904 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102837 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 61035 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 31476 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 34419 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279311 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247390 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232575 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257966 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 25246 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134241 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105275 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105313 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121508 views
Amid frost electricity consumption is at exceptionally high level: Ukrainians are asked to save

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29891 views

Electricity consumption in Ukraine has reached an exceptionally high level amid a cold snap, and consumers are being urged to save electricity as repairs continue following weather-related outages that have affected more than 1,000 settlements.

Electricity consumption in Ukraine is at exceptionally high level due to the severe frost. Currently, there is enough electricity produced domestically to ensure energy supply to consumers. However, the power system needs support and Ukrainians are urged to conserve electricity. Meanwhile, the bad weather has cut off power to 1025 settlements in 9 regions. This was reported on Tuesday by NPC "Ukrenergo", UNN writes.

Consumption and generation

"Consumption continues to grow due to a significant cold snap across the country. Yesterday, January 8, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening, it was 9.5% higher than the corresponding figure for the previous working day on January 5. As of 9:00 a.m., the level of consumption is 5.8% higher than yesterday, which was already quite high," Ukrenergo said.

The reason for this is a significant increase in cooling. From 0°C on Friday, January 5, to -11°C on Monday, January 8. Today, January 9, the average daily temperature is forecast to be -15°C.

In addition, the power supply to consumers cut off due to bad weather in a number of regions is reportedly in progress. "In the regions where power supply is being restored, there is a rapid one-time increase in consumption. This not only creates a significant additional load on power plants, but also overloads electricity transmission and distribution networks," the company said.

"Please, after the power supply is restored, do not turn on all powerful electrical appliances at the same time," Ukrenergo urged.

"At present, the electricity generated by power plants of all types is enough to ensure energy supply to all legal and household consumers," the NPC said.

But, as noted, "a significant increase in consumption due to the intensification of frost creates a significant additional burden on power plants that are already operating at maximum capacity, but must additionally increase electricity generation very quickly and significantly, which can lead to technological disruptions." 

"In the coming days, we ask consumers to be especially careful about using energy-intensive appliances throughout the day from 09:00 to 19:00. To help the power system operate in a balanced manner in such difficult conditions, please consume electricity sparingly!" - Ukrenergo emphasized.

De-energization

Yesterday afternoon, a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line in the southern region was disconnected due to bad weather. Repair works are underway.

This morning, a 330 kV high-voltage overhead line was disconnected by protection action in another part of the southern region. The power supply was restored in 40 minutes. The reasons for the outage are being investigated.

In the morning, due to bad weather - strong winds and ice - 1,025 settlements were without power. There are 324 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 268 in Odesa region, 215 in Mykolaiv region, 146 in Kirovohrad region, 51 in Zaporizhzhia region, 4 in Kyiv region, 6 in Chernihiv region and 9 in Chernivtsi region. In Donetsk region, 2 locations have been affected for more than a day.

As of this morning, 485 settlements remain without electricity due to the fighting and other reasons. The shelling caused new damage to the power grids in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions. 

Export/import

Electricity is imported during the day from Slovakia and Romania. No exports are carried out today, according to the NPC.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy

