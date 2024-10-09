The court transferred to the state ownership a bulk carrier detained for illegal entry into Crimean ports
Kyiv • UNN
The court transferred the ownership of a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship to Ukraine for illegally entering the ports of occupied Crimea. The captain is accused of violating the procedure for entering the occupied territories.
Ukraine has confiscated a Cameroon-flagged bulk carrier for illegal entry into Crimean ports. According to the court decision, the vessel was transferred to the ownership of the state of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in July this year, law enforcement officers in Odesa region detained USKO MFU, a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship that illegally entered the ports of the temporarily occupied Crimea to carry out commercial activities.
As of now, the court has decided to transfer the vessel to the ownership of the state of Ukraine. Its captain is accused of violating the procedure for entering the occupied territories with the aim of harming state interests, as any operations in the ports of Crimea or the Sea of Azov violate international norms and Ukrainian legislation