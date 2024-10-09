The court transferred to the state ownership a bulk carrier detained for illegal entry into Crimean ports

Ukraine has confiscated a Cameroon-flagged bulk carrier for illegal entry into Crimean ports. According to the court decision, the vessel was transferred to the ownership of the state of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in July this year, law enforcement officers in Odesa region detained USKO MFU, a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship that illegally entered the ports of the temporarily occupied Crimea to carry out commercial activities.