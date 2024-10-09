ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
The court transferred to the state ownership a bulk carrier detained for illegal entry into Crimean ports

The court transferred to the state ownership a bulk carrier detained for illegal entry into Crimean ports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11962 views

The court transferred the ownership of a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship to Ukraine for illegally entering the ports of occupied Crimea. The captain is accused of violating the procedure for entering the occupied territories.

Ukraine has confiscated a Cameroon-flagged bulk carrier for illegal entry into Crimean ports. According to the court decision, the vessel was transferred to the ownership of the state of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in July this year, law enforcement officers in Odesa region detained USKO MFU, a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship that illegally entered the ports of the temporarily occupied Crimea to carry out commercial activities.

As of now, the court has decided to transfer the vessel to the ownership of the state of Ukraine. Its captain is accused of violating the procedure for entering the occupied territories with the aim of harming state interests, as any operations in the ports of Crimea or the Sea of Azov violate international norms and Ukrainian legislation

- said the State Border Guard Service.
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
sea-of-azovSea of Azov
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising