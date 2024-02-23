The court refused to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Hranovskyi. SAPO will appeal the decision

The High Anti-Corruption Court has denied a request for a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who is considered to be the organizer of a corruption scheme to cause UAH 93.3 million in damage to Odesa Port Plant JSC. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

"On February 23, 2024, the HACC investigating judge dismissed the motion of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, whom the investigation considers to be the organizer of a criminal scheme, the implementation of which during the sale of mineral fertilizers caused losses to Odesa Port Plant JSC (99.57% owned by the state) in the amount of UAH 93.3 million," the statement said.

The SAPO does not name the deputy, but according to the case file, it is known that it is Oleksandr Hranovskyi.

The prosecutor's office also said that the motion had been considered by the HACC since August last year, but in accordance with Part 1 of Article 297-3 of the CPC of Ukraine, the motion for a special pre-trial investigation is considered by the investigating judge no later than ten days from the date of its receipt by the court with the participation of the person who filed the motion and the defense counsel.

"The SAPO does not agree with this court decision and will appeal it," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Former Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who is believed to be the organizer of a corruption scheme to inflict UAH 93.3 million in damage to Odesa Port Plant JSC, was served with a notice of suspicion .