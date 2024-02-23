The court refused to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Hranovskyi. SAPO will appeal the decision

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42918 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168720 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99472 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344554 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280984 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206530 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240583 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253786 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159929 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 93723 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 168727 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 344565 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235958 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280991 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 968 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29541 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45930 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103067 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The court refused to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Hranovskyi. SAPO will appeal the decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29208 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has dismissed a petition for a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Oleksandr Hranovsky, who is accused of organizing a corruption scheme that caused ₴93.3 million in damage to the Odesa Port Plant.

The court refused to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Hranovskyi. SAPO will appeal the decision

The High Anti-Corruption Court has denied a request for a special pre-trial investigation against former MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who is considered to be the organizer of a corruption scheme to cause UAH 93.3 million in damage to Odesa Port Plant JSC. This was reported by the SAPO, UNN reports.

"On February 23, 2024, the HACC investigating judge dismissed the motion of NABU detectives, agreed by the SAPO prosecutor, to conduct a special pre-trial investigation against the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the VIII convocation, whom the investigation considers to be the organizer of a criminal scheme, the implementation of which during the sale of mineral fertilizers caused losses to Odesa Port Plant JSC (99.57% owned by the state) in the amount of UAH 93.3 million," the statement said.

The SAPO does not name the deputy, but according to the case file, it is known that it is Oleksandr Hranovskyi.

The prosecutor's office also said that the motion had been considered by the HACC since August last year, but in accordance with Part 1 of Article 297-3 of the CPC of Ukraine, the motion for a special pre-trial investigation is considered by the investigating judge no later than ten days from the date of its receipt by the court with the participation of the person who filed the motion and the defense counsel.

"The SAPO does not agree with this court decision and will appeal it," the prosecutor's office added.

Recall

Former Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Hranovskyi, who is believed to be the organizer of a corruption scheme to inflict UAH 93.3 million in damage to Odesa Port Plant JSC, was served with a notice of suspicion .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87