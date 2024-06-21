The court overturned the decision of the Ministry of Culture to reduce security zones around the Museum in Pirogovo

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2948 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93162 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105537 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121476 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190207 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234330 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143754 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369358 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181821 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93162 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105537 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101682 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121476 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1828 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5064 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12037 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13647 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17585 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The court overturned the decision of the Ministry of Culture to reduce security zones around the Museum in Pirogovo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14805 views

The court overturned the decision of the Ministry of culture of 2007 to reduce the protected areas around the Museum of folk architecture and everyday life in Pirogovo, supporting the Office of the prosecutor general in ensuring proper protection of the museum's territory.

The court overturned the decision of the Ministry of Culture to reduce security zones around the Museum in Pirogovo

The court sided with the Office of the prosecutor general, who demanded to cancel the decision of the Ministry of culture of 2007 to reduce the protected area around the Museum of folk architecture and everyday life in Pirogovo. This is reported by the Ministry of culture and Information Policy, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that on June 20, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the claims of the prosecutor general's Office to the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine regarding the cancellation of approval of the borders and modes of use of the protection zones of the Museum of folk architecture and everyday life of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

This means that the Ministry of culture should ensure the development of new scientific and project documentation for adjusting the protection zones of the complex of architectural and ethnographic monuments of the State Museum of folk architecture and everyday life of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. According to the task, the new scientific and project documentation will establish such protected areas around the monuments of the Museum of folk architecture, which will ensure not only the preservation of the cultural landscape around, but also the prospect of developing the museum's territory.

While such documentation is being developed, the museum will have proper protection, since the specified territory is subject to the use of the Southern Historical Area and the protected landscape zone

- added in the message.

Recall

Earlier, the Office of the prosecutor general reported that despite the requirements of the current legislation, some business entities did not give up trying to acquire the right to use land in the protected landscape zone of the National Museum and registered the right to lease part of these lands on the basis of a lease agreement with the Ministry of Culture, which was terminated back in 2007.

Therefore, the deputy prosecutor general filed a lawsuit with the District Administrative Court of Kiev, in which he demanded to recognize illegal and invalid certain provisions of the order of the Ministry of culture and tourism of Ukraine in 2007. And also oblige the agency to take actions within the limits of its powers to protect the National Museum of folk architecture and everyday life.

Artworks from the estate of ex-MP suspected of high treason transferred to museum collection24.05.24, 21:06 • 22962 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

SocietyCulture
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland