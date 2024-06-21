The court overturned the decision of the Ministry of Culture to reduce security zones around the Museum in Pirogovo

The court sided with the Office of the prosecutor general, who demanded to cancel the decision of the Ministry of culture of 2007 to reduce the protected area around the Museum of folk architecture and everyday life in Pirogovo. This is reported by the Ministry of culture and Information Policy, writes UNN.

It is reported that on June 20, the Kyiv District Administrative Court granted the claims of the prosecutor general's Office to the Ministry of culture and information policy of Ukraine regarding the cancellation of approval of the borders and modes of use of the protection zones of the Museum of folk architecture and everyday life of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

This means that the Ministry of culture should ensure the development of new scientific and project documentation for adjusting the protection zones of the complex of architectural and ethnographic monuments of the State Museum of folk architecture and everyday life of Ukraine of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. According to the task, the new scientific and project documentation will establish such protected areas around the monuments of the Museum of folk architecture, which will ensure not only the preservation of the cultural landscape around, but also the prospect of developing the museum's territory.

While such documentation is being developed, the museum will have proper protection, since the specified territory is subject to the use of the Southern Historical Area and the protected landscape zone - added in the message.

Earlier, the Office of the prosecutor general reported that despite the requirements of the current legislation, some business entities did not give up trying to acquire the right to use land in the protected landscape zone of the National Museum and registered the right to lease part of these lands on the basis of a lease agreement with the Ministry of Culture, which was terminated back in 2007.

Therefore, the deputy prosecutor general filed a lawsuit with the District Administrative Court of Kiev, in which he demanded to recognize illegal and invalid certain provisions of the order of the Ministry of culture and tourism of Ukraine in 2007. And also oblige the agency to take actions within the limits of its powers to protect the National Museum of folk architecture and everyday life.

