The Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds the suspension of russia from the IOC

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne has rejected russia's appeal against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to suspend it. This was reported in a press release by CAS, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CAS court's decision, the russian Olympic Committee will still not be able to participate in the IOC's activities and receive funding as a national Olympic committee. It can appeal the CAS verdict to the Swiss Supreme Court within 30 days.

The International Olympic Committee has decided to suspend the russian olympic committee from its activities on October 12, 2023 "until further notice". The reason was that the russian committee included the Olympic councils of the occupied regions of Ukraine in its membership.

In early October 2023, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine filed a complaint with the IOC. The IOC recognized the actions of their russian colleagues as a violation of the Olympic Charter and suspended them.

