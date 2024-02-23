$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42945 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168817 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99526 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344679 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 281075 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206562 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240598 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253788 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159932 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds the suspension of russia from the IOC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22173 views

The Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed russia's appeal against the International Olympic Committee's decision to suspend the russian olympic committee from the IOC for including Olympic councils from the occupied regions of Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport upholds the suspension of russia from the IOC

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne has rejected russia's appeal against the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to suspend it. This was reported in a press release by CAS, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CAS court's decision, the russian Olympic Committee will still not be able to participate in the IOC's activities and receive funding as a national Olympic committee. It can appeal the CAS verdict to the Swiss Supreme Court within 30 days.

The International Olympic Committee has decided to suspend the russian olympic committee from its activities on October 12, 2023 "until further notice". The reason was that the russian committee included the Olympic councils of the occupied regions of Ukraine in its membership.

In early October 2023, the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine filed a complaint with the IOC. The IOC recognized the actions of their russian colleagues as a violation of the Olympic Charter and suspended them.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Sports
