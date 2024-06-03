Court granted the request to transfer the Gulliver shopping center to the ARMA management

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36636 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100297 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143606 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148273 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243603 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172805 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164361 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222004 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74592 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109942 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33684 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 47083 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 82061 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243597 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208341 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234274 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221287 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36548 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24197 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29729 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109942 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112444 views
Actual
Court granted the request to transfer the Gulliver shopping center to the ARMA management

Court granted the request to transfer the Gulliver shopping center to the ARMA management

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19203 views

The court granted the request of the Prosecutor General's office to transfer the property (SEC "Gulliver") to the Office of the National Agency of Ukraine for identification, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (ARMA), the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv reported on Monday.

The court granted the request of the prosecutor general's office to transfer the property (SEC "Gulliver") to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for detection, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (ARMA), reported in the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"On June 3, 2024, an investigating judge of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv... the petition initiated by the Office of the prosecutor general on the transfer of property (SEC "Gulliver") to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) in accordance with the procedure established by law was considered. the relevant request of the prosecutor general's office was granted by the investigating judge, while the issue of transferring the mentioned ARMA property for sale by the investigating judge was not resolved," the court said on Facebook.

At the same time, as noted, "the prosecutor at the court session clarified the requirements of the petition in terms of resolving the issue of exclusively transferring property to the ARMA management, and not for sale, and therefore permission to sell the specified property was not granted by the investigating judge.

In addition, as indicated, this resolution specifies the obligation of the ARMA to carry out periodic checks (at least once a month) on the effectiveness of managing seized assets transferred to its management.

Additionally, the court said that the subject of the pre-trial investigation in the above criminal proceedings is, among other things, the study of the facts of tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments), as well as the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, on a particularly large scale.

Previously

The press center of the "judicial power of Ukraine" informed Radio Liberty that The Office of the prosecutor general initiated the transfer of the Kiev shopping and office center "Gulliver" to the management of the ARMA.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyKyiv
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
kyivKyiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising