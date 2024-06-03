Court granted the request to transfer the Gulliver shopping center to the ARMA management

The court granted the request of the prosecutor general's office to transfer the property (SEC "Gulliver") to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for detection, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (ARMA), reported in the Shevchenko District Court of Kiev on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"On June 3, 2024, an investigating judge of the Shevchenko District Court of Kyiv... the petition initiated by the Office of the prosecutor general on the transfer of property (SEC "Gulliver") to the management of the National Agency of Ukraine for the identification, search and management of assets obtained from corruption and other crimes (ARMA) in accordance with the procedure established by law was considered. the relevant request of the prosecutor general's office was granted by the investigating judge, while the issue of transferring the mentioned ARMA property for sale by the investigating judge was not resolved," the court said on Facebook.

At the same time, as noted, "the prosecutor at the court session clarified the requirements of the petition in terms of resolving the issue of exclusively transferring property to the ARMA management, and not for sale, and therefore permission to sell the specified property was not granted by the investigating judge.

In addition, as indicated, this resolution specifies the obligation of the ARMA to carry out periodic checks (at least once a month) on the effectiveness of managing seized assets transferred to its management.

Additionally, the court said that the subject of the pre-trial investigation in the above criminal proceedings is, among other things, the study of the facts of tax evasion, fees (mandatory payments), as well as the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, on a particularly large scale.

Previously

The press center of the "judicial power of Ukraine" informed Radio Liberty that The Office of the prosecutor general initiated the transfer of the Kiev shopping and office center "Gulliver" to the management of the ARMA.