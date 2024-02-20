The Council is not going to restrict the right to education of children of evaders: Arakhamia denies report

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101065 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111374 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 154006 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157670 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253968 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174902 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227833 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42773 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 25121 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 30166 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 36176 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33497 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253969 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227833 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213670 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239320 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225941 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101067 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71265 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77849 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113597 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114462 views
The Council is not going to restrict the right to education of children of evaders: Arakhamia denies report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22160 views

The head of the parliamentary faction denied reports that children of draft dodgers would be denied admission to universities, saying that the parliament has no plans to restrict the right to education.

MP, head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia denied the words of MP Vadym Ivchenko, who stated that military service evaders should be denied a number of public services, including the right of children of evaders to enter universities. Arakhamia assured that the Verkhovna Rada has no such plans, UNN reports.

Details

"No one is going to restrict children's right to education. The Verkhovna Rada has no such plans, has not had any and will not have any! Even in the context of changes to the rules of mobilization," Arakhamia said.

He emphasized that the information that the children of evaders are going to be deprived of the right to enter universities is fake and "should not be taken seriously.

Context

Vadym Ivchenko, MP and member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said in an interview with the Telegraph that the punishment for evading mobilization should resemble traffic fines, when a person is punished for violating the law on military registration. This could include, in particular, the right of children of evaders to enter universities.

"If you don't want to fulfill your civic duty, defend your homeland, and if you are not registered for military service, the state can deny you public services. For example, you will not receive state support, your children will not enter a university, or you will not enter a university," Ivchenko said.

Recall

The updated government draft law on mobilization , which was adopted as a basis in early February, has already received more than 1,200 amendments.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

