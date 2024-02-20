The Council is not going to restrict the right to education of children of evaders: Arakhamia denies report

MP, head of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia denied the words of MP Vadym Ivchenko, who stated that military service evaders should be denied a number of public services, including the right of children of evaders to enter universities. Arakhamia assured that the Verkhovna Rada has no such plans, UNN reports.

Details

"No one is going to restrict children's right to education. The Verkhovna Rada has no such plans, has not had any and will not have any! Even in the context of changes to the rules of mobilization," Arakhamia said.

He emphasized that the information that the children of evaders are going to be deprived of the right to enter universities is fake and "should not be taken seriously.

Context

Vadym Ivchenko, MP and member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, said in an interview with the Telegraph that the punishment for evading mobilization should resemble traffic fines, when a person is punished for violating the law on military registration. This could include, in particular, the right of children of evaders to enter universities.

"If you don't want to fulfill your civic duty, defend your homeland, and if you are not registered for military service, the state can deny you public services. For example, you will not receive state support, your children will not enter a university, or you will not enter a university," Ivchenko said.

Recall

The updated government draft law on mobilization , which was adopted as a basis in early February, has already received more than 1,200 amendments.