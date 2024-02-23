The Council called on foreign countries to introduce confiscation of Russian assets

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 42918 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 168720 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 99472 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 344554 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280984 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 206530 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 240583 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253786 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159929 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
49%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 139525 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 108620 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 102172 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 44998 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 92429 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 93723 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 168727 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 344565 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 235958 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 280991 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 968 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 29541 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 45930 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36059 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 103067 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

The Council called on foreign countries to introduce confiscation of Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23596 views

The Ukrainian parliament passes a resolution calling on foreign countries to increase sanctions against Russia and confiscate Russian assets to finance Ukraine's defense and reconstruction.

The Council called on foreign countries to introduce confiscation of Russian assets

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted Resolution 11019 on an appeal  to foreign states  to strengthen sanctions and introduce confiscation of Russian assets, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reports, UNN reports. 

The Parliament called on foreign states, governments, and parliaments to strengthen sanctions and implement confiscation of Russian assets (No. 11019)

- wrote Goncharenko.

The decision was voted for by 309 MPs. 

The resolution was prepared for the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion. 

In particular, the Parliament also requests: 

  • to unite as much as possible to counteract and eliminate the threat posed to the free world by the ugly and hateful criminal entity that is now the Russian Federation;
  • take an active part in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula;
  • to increase political and diplomatic pressure on the Russian leadership to immediately withdraw Russian occupation troops, other armed groups and criminal organizations controlled by the Russian Federation from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized state border;
  • increase sanctions pressure and ensure unconditional compliance with sanctions against the Russian Federation;
  • accelerate the development and implementation of legal mechanisms for the confiscation and use of frozen Russian assets, etc. 

EU adopts 13th package of sanctions against Russia to mark anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine: what is envisaged23.02.24, 11:59 • 34314 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.54
Bitcoin
$83,371.40
S&P 500
$5,137.59
Tesla
$241.63
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,050.00
Ethereum
$1,797.87