The Council called on foreign countries to introduce confiscation of Russian assets

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted Resolution 11019 on an appeal to foreign states to strengthen sanctions and introduce confiscation of Russian assets, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reports, UNN reports.

The Parliament called on foreign states, governments, and parliaments to strengthen sanctions and implement confiscation of Russian assets (No. 11019) - wrote Goncharenko.

The decision was voted for by 309 MPs.

The resolution was prepared for the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

In particular, the Parliament also requests:

to unite as much as possible to counteract and eliminate the threat posed to the free world by the ugly and hateful criminal entity that is now the Russian Federation;

take an active part in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula;



to increase political and diplomatic pressure on the Russian leadership to immediately withdraw Russian occupation troops, other armed groups and criminal organizations controlled by the Russian Federation from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized state border;



increase sanctions pressure and ensure unconditional compliance with sanctions against the Russian Federation;



accelerate the development and implementation of legal mechanisms for the confiscation and use of frozen Russian assets, etc.



