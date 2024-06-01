The charity Exchange "DobroDiy" told how best to support children in need of attention

Gifts will not replace the attention and love that children need and can create distorted expectations in them. After the end of the holiday boom, seriously ill children will once again be left alone with their struggles, and therefore the best support for them is the opportunity for treatment and rehabilitation and thus increasing the chances of a full life. This was reported at the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, writes UNN.

On the first of June, the world celebrates children's day. This is a special day that reminds us that every child deserves love and care. But do we need special dates to support children who need attention? It is important to remember that children need our attention not only on this day, but constantly - noted in the charity Exchange.

According to "DobroDiy" in Ukraine, thousands of children need help in various ways. This is especially true for children and adolescents with severe diagnoses.

Quite often, on holidays, "spontaneous benefactors" send toys and gifts to children. But this is a manifestation of a false idea of help, because such gestures do not solve the real problems of children - noted in the charity Exchange.

According to them, gifts do not solve the problem.

When the holiday boom ends, the kids are left alone with their problems. But treatment and rehabilitation really change their lives - explained the benefactors.

In addition, gifts form Unrealistic Ideas about life in the child. In particular, a child can receive many gifts for one holiday, which creates unrealistic expectations and forms a distorted idea of life.

The exchange stressed that things will not replace support and love.

Children need stable, long-term relationships and attention, not one-time gifts - emphasized the benefactors.

For seriously ill children, help means being able to live without constant pain, and donations help provide them with the necessary treatment. DobroDiy reminded that charitable contributions give seriously ill children a chance for a full life, because they help finance operations, rehabilitation and specialized medical care that saves children's lives.

You can join the projects of the charity Exchange "DobroDiy" at the link.

recall

During April of this year, the charity Exchange "DobroDiy" helped 15 seriously ill children to receive timely treatment and rehabilitation. The total amount of assistance amounted to more than 322 thousand hryvnias