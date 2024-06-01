The charity Exchange "DobroDiy" told how best to support children in need of attention

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36388 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100271 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143581 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148251 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243572 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172796 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164353 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148154 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221986 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74485 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109924 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33543 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46934 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81874 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243572 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221986 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208330 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221275 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36388 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24153 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29680 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109924 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112443 views
The charity Exchange "DobroDiy" told how best to support children in need of attention

The charity Exchange "DobroDiy" told how best to support children in need of attention

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49568 views

The charity Exchange "DobroDiy“explains that quite often on holidays” spontaneous benefactors" send toys and gifts to children. But this is a manifestation of a false idea of help, because such gestures do not solve the real problems of children

Gifts will not replace the attention and love that children need and can create distorted expectations in them. After the end of the holiday boom, seriously ill children will once again be left alone with their struggles, and therefore the best support for them is the opportunity for treatment and rehabilitation and thus increasing the chances of a full life. This was reported at the "DobroDiy" Charity Exchange, writes UNN.

On the first of June, the world celebrates children's day. This is a special day that reminds us that every child deserves love and care. But do we need special dates to support children who need attention? It is important to remember that children need our attention not only on this day, but constantly

- noted in the charity Exchange.

According to "DobroDiy" in Ukraine, thousands of children need help in various ways. This is especially true for children and adolescents with severe diagnoses. 

Quite often, on holidays, "spontaneous benefactors" send toys and gifts to children. But this is a manifestation of a false idea of help, because such gestures do not solve the real problems of children

- noted in the charity Exchange.

According to them, gifts do not solve the problem.

When the holiday boom ends, the kids are left alone with their problems. But treatment and rehabilitation really change their lives

- explained the benefactors.

In addition, gifts form Unrealistic Ideas about life in the child. In particular, a child can receive many gifts for one holiday, which creates unrealistic expectations and forms a distorted idea of life.

The exchange stressed that things will not replace support and love. 

Children need stable, long-term relationships and attention, not one-time gifts

- emphasized the benefactors.

For seriously ill children, help means being able to live without constant pain, and donations help provide them with the necessary treatment. DobroDiy reminded that charitable contributions give seriously ill children a chance for a full life, because they help finance operations, rehabilitation and specialized medical care that saves children's lives.

You can join the projects of the charity Exchange "DobroDiy" at the link.

recall

During April of this year, the charity Exchange "DobroDiy" helped 15 seriously ill children to receive timely treatment and rehabilitation. The total amount of assistance amounted to more than 322 thousand hryvnias

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

