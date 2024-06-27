The Chairman of the CRMA handed over two certificates for houses in a complex for veterans being built in Kyiv region

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 67430 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 75746 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96692 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176168 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221905 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136846 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364815 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180801 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149131 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197657 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5700 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9424 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14135 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35389 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37143 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Chairman of the CRMA handed over two certificates for houses in a complex for veterans being built in Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11446 views

Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the Kyiv RSA, handed over two certificates for houses in a residential complex being built for war veterans in Kyiv region by the end of the summer.

The Chairman of the CRMA handed over two certificates for houses in a complex for veterans being built in Kyiv region

Ukrainian intelligence officers received two certificates for houses in a residential complex for heroic soldiers, which is planned to be fully equipped in Kyiv region by the end of summer, from the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko. Ruslan Kravchenko reported this on Facebook, UNN reports. 

Active construction of an inclusive residential complex for heroic soldiers is underway in Kyiv region. I met with the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and DIU servicemen. I handed over the first two certificates for receiving houses in this complex

- Ruslan Kravchenko said.

According to him, the complex is being built with the financial support of the Andriy Zasukha Foundation and Kolos Kovalivka FC. It is planned to complete the full arrangement by the end of this summer.

In the near future, the same certificates will be handed over to veterans from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks and the 114th TRO Brigade.

The complex consists of 56 private houses, each with an area of 80 square meters. The apartments are undergoing renovation, with kitchen furniture, a bathroom and a toilet to be installed. The houses will also have a terrace for relaxation and a small land plot nearby.

It is also planned to equip an outpatient clinic, children's and sports grounds, recreation areas and shelters.

The houses and land plots will be transferred to the military and their families. After moving in, the veterans will be employed at one of the local businesses. Children of the military will be taken to school and kindergarten by a special bus, which the benefactors plan to purchase.

"I thanked the DIU officers for the reliable protection of our state and millions of saved lives of Ukrainians. Each of them is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine is independent. And our task is to do everything possible to ensure that those who save the country at the cost of their own health are able to adapt as quickly as possible," said the head of the CRMA.

State Audit Service reveals almost UAH 20 million in losses on Borodianka restoration: Head of the KRMA appeals to law enforcement

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society
