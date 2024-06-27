The Chairman of the CRMA handed over two certificates for houses in a complex for veterans being built in Kyiv region

Ukrainian intelligence officers received two certificates for houses in a residential complex for heroic soldiers, which is planned to be fully equipped in Kyiv region by the end of summer, from the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko. Ruslan Kravchenko reported this on Facebook, UNN reports.

Active construction of an inclusive residential complex for heroic soldiers is underway in Kyiv region. I met with the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and DIU servicemen. I handed over the first two certificates for receiving houses in this complex - Ruslan Kravchenko said.

According to him, the complex is being built with the financial support of the Andriy Zasukha Foundation and Kolos Kovalivka FC. It is planned to complete the full arrangement by the end of this summer.

In the near future, the same certificates will be handed over to veterans from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Cossacks and the 114th TRO Brigade.

The complex consists of 56 private houses, each with an area of 80 square meters. The apartments are undergoing renovation, with kitchen furniture, a bathroom and a toilet to be installed. The houses will also have a terrace for relaxation and a small land plot nearby.

It is also planned to equip an outpatient clinic, children's and sports grounds, recreation areas and shelters.

The houses and land plots will be transferred to the military and their families. After moving in, the veterans will be employed at one of the local businesses. Children of the military will be taken to school and kindergarten by a special bus, which the benefactors plan to purchase.

"I thanked the DIU officers for the reliable protection of our state and millions of saved lives of Ukrainians. Each of them is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine is independent. And our task is to do everything possible to ensure that those who save the country at the cost of their own health are able to adapt as quickly as possible," said the head of the CRMA.

