State Audit Service reveals almost UAH 20 million in losses on Borodianka restoration: Head of the KRMA appeals to law enforcement

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

State Audit Service reveals almost UAH 20 million in losses on Borodianka restoration: Head of the KRMA appeals to law enforcement

Kyiv

The head of the Kyiv Military Administration has asked law enforcement agencies to investigate information about almost UAH 20 million in losses in the restoration of Borodyanka, revealed by the State Audit Service.

State Audit Service reveals almost UAH 20 million in losses on Borodianka restoration: Head of the KRMA appeals to law enforcement

The head of the Kyiv Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to law enforcement officers to verify information about almost UAH 20 million in losses in the restoration of Borodyanka. This was reported by UNN

Details 

At a meeting of the Transparency and Accountability working group, he asked representatives of law enforcement agencies who are members of this group to verify the information about the damage to almost UAH 20 million allocated for the restoration of Borodyanka and, if confirmed, to initiate criminal proceedings

- Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA said that on , at the request of MP Oleksandr Horobets, the Transparency and Accountability Group considered the results of the audit of Borodyansky village council by auditors of the State Audit Service.

In particular, the auditors found losses of UAH 19.8 million that were allocated for the restoration of this settlement. The Borodyansky village council did not document expenses in the amount of UAH 14 million, which were supposed to be spent on the installation of metal-plastic windows. Reportedly, the windows were received from the KRSA Regional Development Department in 2022 for the prompt restoration of a number of facilities, for which there are relevant documents.

Representatives of the Borodyansky village council reported that a special group has been set up to verify the presence of windows at facilities, including all utility companies and apartment buildings. So far, there is confirmation of the installation of windows for 11 out of 14 million UAH, for which the village council did not have the relevant documents before.

The auditors also pointed out that the windows were installed at inflated prices.

Borodyansky village council sent claims to 18 contractors involved in the process. Of these, 2 contractors voluntarily returned the money they had been overpaid.

"I hope that law enforcement agencies will promptly respond to my appeal and provide comprehensive information on this issue," Kravchenko said. 

 According to him, Borodyanka is one of the settlements that suffered the most at the hands of the Russian aggressor. "We are attracting all possible resources to restore Borodyanka and they must be used effectively.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

