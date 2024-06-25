State Audit Service reveals almost UAH 20 million in losses on Borodianka restoration: Head of the KRMA appeals to law enforcement

The head of the Kyiv Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko appealed to law enforcement officers to verify information about almost UAH 20 million in losses in the restoration of Borodyanka. This was reported by UNN.

Details

At a meeting of the Transparency and Accountability working group, he asked representatives of law enforcement agencies who are members of this group to verify the information about the damage to almost UAH 20 million allocated for the restoration of Borodyanka and, if confirmed, to initiate criminal proceedings - Kravchenko wrote on Telegram.

The head of the RMA said that on , at the request of MP Oleksandr Horobets, the Transparency and Accountability Group considered the results of the audit of Borodyansky village council by auditors of the State Audit Service.

In particular, the auditors found losses of UAH 19.8 million that were allocated for the restoration of this settlement. The Borodyansky village council did not document expenses in the amount of UAH 14 million, which were supposed to be spent on the installation of metal-plastic windows. Reportedly, the windows were received from the KRSA Regional Development Department in 2022 for the prompt restoration of a number of facilities, for which there are relevant documents.

Representatives of the Borodyansky village council reported that a special group has been set up to verify the presence of windows at facilities, including all utility companies and apartment buildings. So far, there is confirmation of the installation of windows for 11 out of 14 million UAH, for which the village council did not have the relevant documents before.

The auditors also pointed out that the windows were installed at inflated prices.

Borodyansky village council sent claims to 18 contractors involved in the process. Of these, 2 contractors voluntarily returned the money they had been overpaid.

"I hope that law enforcement agencies will promptly respond to my appeal and provide comprehensive information on this issue," Kravchenko said.

According to him, Borodyanka is one of the settlements that suffered the most at the hands of the Russian aggressor. "We are attracting all possible resources to restore Borodyanka and they must be used effectively.