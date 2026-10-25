The center of Russia's Belgorod was attacked by drones — a large-scale fire broke out in the city
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of October 25, the center of Russia's Belgorod came under a massive drone attack. UAV debris was found in the streets, and a fire broke out.
The central part of the Russian city of Belgorod came under a massive drone attack during the night of Sunday, October 25. This was reported by UNN, citing OSINT channels and local public pages.
Details
It is reported that parts of UAVs have been found on the city’s streets. A large-scale fire broke out.
We remind you
Explosions rang out in Belgorod, Russia, overnight on August 3. A building of the State Technological University, where drones were assembled and tested, was on fire.
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