The center of Russia's Belgorod was attacked by drones — a large-scale fire broke out in the city

$45.0550.44
ukenru
09:28 PM • 8812 views
Russia struck Kharkiv with a jet-powered drone: one person was killed
08:34 PM • 12038 views
Ukraine physically cannot use Starlink for long-range strikes — “Flash” responds to MuskPhoto
October 24, 03:37 PM • 25564 views
A shooting occurred in Kyiv; one person was killed and another wounded
October 24, 02:19 PM • 25515 views
Rain in several regions and fog in the west: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on October 25Photo
October 24, 11:43 AM • 30382 views
Only 24 Patriot missiles in 90 days - Zelenskyy revealed the scale of the deliveries
October 24, 10:47 AM • 31375 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against those involved in the production of Russian ballistic weapons
October 24, 09:44 AM • 27744 views
95% reservation for the defense industry and energy sector, plus a coordination center — changes to the reservation system explained
October 24, 08:37 AM • 26040 views
Starlink speed restored, to over 400 km/h - Defense Minister
October 24, 08:20 AM • 24133 views
Defense Forces struck Russian facilities linked to its missile program and an aircraft - General Staff
October 24, 07:18 AM • 20381 views
New US-Ukraine-Russia talks to take place in Abu Dhabi or Switzerland - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
2.1m/s
90%
756mm
Popular news
Ukrzaliznytsia reminded passengers about the transition to winter time: what passengers should knowVideoOctober 24, 02:38 PM • 9286 views
Only one in six Poles knows where the nearest shelter is located — surveyOctober 24, 03:00 PM • 4870 views
A group preparing mass riots and recruiting young people through social media has been exposed in MoldovaOctober 24, 03:19 PM • 6760 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 16080 views
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 13601 views
Publications
7 talismans for the home: which symbols, according to folk beliefs, attract prosperity and protect against troublesOctober 24, 10:00 AM • 32128 views
The state will compensate up to 80% of wartime losses to civilian shipping: who will receive the funds and how to applyOctober 23, 07:29 PM • 52658 views
Shelters in schools and kindergartens are no longer for everyone: who will be allowed to take shelter from shellingOctober 23, 12:22 PM • 54189 views
Ukraine's economy is approaching a critical threshold: experts warn that reducing employee deferments will intensify the decline
Exclusive
October 23, 10:30 AM • 48306 views
Two weeks without court hearings: who and why is delaying the consideration of the case concerning medical negligence by Odrex doctors?October 23, 07:42 AM • 54306 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Ihor Terekhov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
alyona alyona underwent stomach-reduction surgery and explained why she decided to undergo the surgical procedurePhotoOctober 24, 05:07 PM • 13685 views
Drake celebrated his 40th birthday with a Backstreet Boys performance and gifts for guestsOctober 24, 03:56 PM • 16162 views
Quentin Tarantino showed the first 17 minutes of the sequel to “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”VideoOctober 24, 01:31 PM • 22631 views
Arnold Schwarzenegger competed with his son in carving pumpkins for HalloweenPhotoOctober 24, 10:41 AM • 28205 views
Japan introduces historic changes for its 1,500-year-old imperial monarchy October 24, 09:10 AM • 29093 views
Actual
Starlink
Social network
Kh-101
Nord Stream 2
The New York Times

The center of Russia's Belgorod was attacked by drones — a large-scale fire broke out in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

During the night of October 25, the center of Russia's Belgorod came under a massive drone attack. UAV debris was found in the streets, and a fire broke out.

The center of Russia's Belgorod was attacked by drones — a large-scale fire broke out in the city

The central part of the Russian city of Belgorod came under a massive drone attack during the night of Sunday, October 25. This was reported by UNN, citing OSINT channels and local public pages.

Details

It is reported that parts of UAVs have been found on the city’s streets. A large-scale fire broke out.

We remind you

Explosions rang out in Belgorod, Russia, overnight on August 3. A building of the State Technological University, where drones were assembled and tested, was on fire.

In Belgorod, the FSB building was attacked by unknown drones27.07.26, 02:11 • 19358 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Explosions
Fires