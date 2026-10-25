The center of Russia's Belgorod was attacked by drones — a large-scale fire broke out in the city

The central part of the Russian city of Belgorod came under a massive drone attack during the night of Sunday, October 25. This was reported by UNN, citing OSINT channels and local public pages.

Details

It is reported that parts of UAVs have been found on the city’s streets. A large-scale fire broke out.

We remind you

Explosions rang out in Belgorod, Russia, overnight on August 3. A building of the State Technological University, where drones were assembled and tested, was on fire.

In Belgorod, the FSB building was attacked by unknown drones