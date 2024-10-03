The Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about unique extractors created by Ukrainian volunteers

The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov has been fruitfully cooperating with the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters. Volunteers have developed and created unique extractors for removing fragments, which are successfully used by doctors during surgeries, UNN reports.

"Wars bring death and destruction to humanity, but they can also be a powerful driver of development, including progress in medicine and science.

A good example of this is the fruitful cooperation between our National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov and the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters, headed by Oleh Bykov.

Volunteers have developed and created unique extractors for removing debris, such as: "Edelweiss N52, Prometheus, Bucephalus, Hydra, and thoracic White Angels.

All the devices are successfully used by our surgeons in carrying out highly complex and sometimes unique surgical interventions to remove fragments," the Center said.

According to the doctors, every year the volunteers improve and create new samples of the devices, taking into account their wishes and suggestions for their further use.

"We would like to note that over the past two and a half years, the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters has handed over more than 2,000 devices of various modifications to Ukrainian medical professionals, which have been used in medical facilities, hospitals, hospitals, as well as important frontline and stabilization points, with the help of which more than 100 operations to remove debris are carried out daily," the statement said.

The Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation, in tandem with the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters, continues to work together and deepen their efforts to save lives and health of Ukrainians.