The Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about unique extractors created by Ukrainian volunteers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 53728 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101938 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164668 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136549 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142384 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138688 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181082 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112034 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171896 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104731 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94626 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108736 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110842 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 39289 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46740 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181082 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171896 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188269 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141305 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141410 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146152 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137609 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154526 views
Actual
The Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about unique extractors created by Ukrainian volunteers

The Center for Surgery and Transplantation told about unique extractors created by Ukrainian volunteers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15164 views

The Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters has developed extractors for removing fragments used by surgeons. Over 2.5 years, the volunteers have delivered more than 2,000 of these devices to Ukrainian medical professionals.

The National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov has been fruitfully cooperating with the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters. Volunteers have developed and created unique extractors for removing fragments, which are successfully used by doctors during surgeries, UNN reports.

"Wars bring death and destruction to humanity, but they can also be a powerful driver of development, including progress in medicine and science.

A good example of this is the fruitful cooperation between our National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantation named after A.A. Shalimov and the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters, headed by Oleh Bykov.

Volunteers have developed and created unique extractors for removing debris, such as: "Edelweiss N52, Prometheus, Bucephalus, Hydra, and thoracic White Angels.

All the devices are successfully used by our surgeons in carrying out highly complex and sometimes unique surgical interventions to remove fragments," the Center said.

According to the doctors, every year the volunteers improve and create new samples of the devices, taking into account their wishes and suggestions for their further use.

"We would like to note that over the past two and a half years, the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters has handed over more than 2,000 devices of various modifications to Ukrainian medical professionals, which have been used in medical facilities, hospitals, hospitals, as well as important frontline and stabilization points, with the help of which more than 100 operations to remove debris are carried out daily," the statement said.

The Shalimov National Research Center for Surgery and Transplantation, in tandem with the Kremenchuk Volunteer Defense Headquarters, continues to work together and deepen their efforts to save lives and health of Ukrainians.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarHealth
ukraineUkraine
kremenchukKremenchuk

Contact us about advertising