The Cabinet of Ministers transferred "Spetstechnoexport" to the Ministry of Defense: an audit of the company was initiated

Today, on October 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to transfer the integral property complex of the subsidiary of the State Company Ukrspetsexport, the State Self-Supporting Foreign Trade Enterprise Spetstechnoexport, to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

Details

According to the ministry, due to problems with accounts receivable and other financial and business irregularities, the Ministry of Defense initiated an audit of Spetstechnoexport's operations.

"This decision was made after the audit team encountered significant obstacles during the internal audit, including limited access to documents and the accounting system.

The main problems include failure to provide access to original documents, delays in providing information and incomplete responses to requests, which makes it difficult to conduct a full audit," the report says.

The agency added that this is the first attempt by the Ministry of Defense to inspect Spetstechnoexport's activities over the past two years, since the company was transferred from Ukroboronprom to the Defense Intelligence Agency in 2022.

The audit is currently ongoing, and the final assessment of the company's performance will be available upon its completion.

As part of further reforms of the Ministry of Defense, it is planned to liquidate specialty importers and transfer their functions to the Defense Procurement Agency to avoid duplication of functions and increase the efficiency of defense processes, the ministry summarized.