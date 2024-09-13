Cabinet of Ministers made personnel decisions on the Ministry of Culture and Ternopil RSA

The government has dismissed the state secretary of the Ministry of Culture and appointed an acting secretary. The appointment of the first deputy and deputy head of the Ternopil RSA has also been agreed. This was announced by the government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers:

Yuriy Leshchuk was dismissed from the post of State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine. Olena Zemlyana was temporarily assigned the duties of the State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Appointment of Stepan Kuibida as First Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration and Pavlo Zhurba as Deputy Head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration was approved.

