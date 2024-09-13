ukenru
Zelenskyy updates NSDC after personnel changes

Zelenskyy updates NSDC after personnel changes

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14264 views

President Zelenskyy has renewed the National Security and Defense Council, adding Sibiga, Smetanin, and Stefanishyna. Kamyshyn and Kuleba were removed from the Council. The changes were approved by Decree No. 627/2024 of September 13.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has renewed the composition of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) after personnel changes. Andriy Sybiga, Herman Smetanin and Olha Stefanishyna joined the NSDC, while Oleksandr Kamyshyn and Dmytro Kuleba left the Council. The relevant decree No. 627/2024 of September 13 was published on the website of the Presidential Administration, UNN reports

Details 

By his decree, the President decided: 

1) to appoint the following persons to the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine:

Andriy Sibiga - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Smetanin German Volodymyrovych - Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine;

2) to approve Olha Stefanishyna, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Minister of Justice of Ukraine, as a member of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine;

3) remove O. Kamyshyn and D. Kuleba from the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

