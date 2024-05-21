The Cabinet of ministers determined the powers of heads of enterprises during mobilization: employers were obliged to deliver their employees to the shopping center

The Cabinet of ministers has defined the powers of heads of enterprises during mobilization. In particular, employers will issue subpoenas to their employees, notify the shopping center about the refusal of employees who refused to receive subpoenas, and employees who wrote applications for dismissal, deliver employees to the shopping center, and so on.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers No. 560 of May 16, 2024, reports UNN.

in accordance with the decree, the heads of enterprises, institutions, organizations, upon receipt of the order of the relevant Head of the military administration, or the head of the shopping center, receive the following powers: issue an order to notify reservists and those liable for military service, which specifies the basis and purpose of the publication, the list of persons to be notified, the date, time and place of their arrival, delivery methods to the shopping center, the procedure for monitoring the notification and arrival of those liable for military service, and other issues;

organize alerts during working hours to employees of the enterprise by handing over summonses under their personal signature;provide information support for the conscription of reservists and those liable for military service during mobilization;

notify the shopping center in writing within three days of the results of notification and compliance by reservists and those liable for military service with the requirements of the legislation; ensure the arrival of reservists and those liable for military service by transporting them from the Enterprise (Institution, Organization) to the collection points of the shopping center;

immediately inform the relevant shopping center about employees who refused to receive subpoenas, and employees who wrote applications for dismissal.

Ukrainians who were removed from the military register due to traveling abroad for a period of more than 3 Months, are required to personally arrive at the shopping center before June 16 for registration.