The Cabinet of ministers determined the powers of heads of enterprises during mobilization: employers were obliged to deliver their employees to the shopping center

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM
"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
The Cabinet of ministers determined the powers of heads of enterprises during mobilization: employers were obliged to deliver their employees to the shopping center

The Cabinet of ministers determined the powers of heads of enterprises during mobilization: employers were obliged to deliver their employees to the shopping center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17713 views

The Cabinet of ministers has defined the powers of enterprise managers during mobilization, including issuing subpoenas to employees, informing military centers that employees refuse subpoenas or are dismissed, and ensuring that employees are delivered to military centers.

The Cabinet of ministers has defined the powers of heads of enterprises during mobilization. In particular, employers will issue subpoenas to their employees, notify the shopping center about the refusal of employees who refused to receive subpoenas, and employees who wrote applications for dismissal, deliver employees to the shopping center, and so on.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of ministers No. 560 of May 16, 2024, reports UNN.

details 

in accordance with the decree, the heads of enterprises, institutions, organizations, upon receipt of the order of the relevant Head of the military administration, or the head of the shopping center, receive the following powers: issue an order to notify reservists and those liable for military service, which specifies the basis and purpose of the publication, the list of persons to be notified, the date, time and place of their arrival, delivery methods to the shopping center, the procedure for monitoring the notification and arrival of those liable for military service, and other issues;

organize alerts during working hours to employees of the enterprise by handing over summonses under their personal signature;provide information support for the conscription of reservists and those liable for military service during mobilization;

notify the shopping center in writing within three days of the results of notification and compliance by reservists and those liable for military service with the requirements of the legislation; ensure the arrival of reservists and those liable for military service by transporting them from the Enterprise (Institution, Organization) to the collection points of the shopping center;

immediately inform the relevant shopping center about employees who refused to receive subpoenas, and employees who wrote applications for dismissal.

recall

 Ukrainians who were removed from the military register due to traveling abroad for a period of more than 3 Months, are required to personally arrive at the shopping center before June 16 for registration. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

