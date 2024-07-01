The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027: MP reveals what the minimum wage and subsistence level will be

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 67255 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 75554 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96514 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176071 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221812 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136787 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364780 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180793 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149125 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197655 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.6m/s
42%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 51477 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 58800 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 76224 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 61202 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 16125 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 67267 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 62094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 75567 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 77092 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96522 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 5636 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 9364 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 14109 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 35362 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 37117 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027: MP reveals what the minimum wage and subsistence level will be

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42794 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027, keeping the minimum wage and subsistence minimum at the level of 2024: the minimum wage is set at UAH 8,000, and the subsistence minimum is set at UAH 2,361 to UAH 3,196, depending on age and employment status.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027: MP reveals what the minimum wage and subsistence level will be

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027 at its  meeting on Friday, June 28, said  Yaroslav Zheleznyak, deputy chairman of the Rada Committee on Finance. In the document, which was made public by an MP, the government proposes to leave the minimum wage and subsistence level at the level of 2024, UNN reports. 

Details 

The document states that the forecasted amounts of the subsistence minimum and the level of ensuring the subsistence minimum for 2025-2027 are set at the level of 2024. 

In 2025-2027, the subsistence minimum per person per month will be: 

  • children under the age of six - UAH 2563; 
  • children aged six to 18 years - UAH 3196; 
  • able-bodied persons - UAH 3028; 
  • persons who lost their ability to work - UAH 2361. 

The minimum wage in 2025-2027 will be UAH 8,000, "which will ensure the achieved level of guarantee, taking into account a significant increase in 2024.

Civil servants will be remunerated based on the classification of positions in accordance with the remuneration conditions in force in 2024.

The document states that the budget policy will be aimed at reducing the state budget deficit in 2025-2027, which was increased to meet the state's financial resources needs after the start of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Expenditures on security and defense will amount to: 

  • in 2025 - UAH 2.2 trillion;
  • in 2026 - UAH 1.6 trillion;
  • in 2027 - UAH 1.5 trillion.

According to the government's macroeconomic forecast, real GDP is expected to grow from +2.7% in 2025 to +6.2% in 2027, and the exchange rate will reach 46.4 UAH/USD  by the end of the period.  The budget deficit will reach 18.2% in 2025 and 6.7% in 2027; 

As Zheleznyak pointed out, the tax plan includes the development of an additional package of measures for 2025-2027 in the amount of about UAH 340 billion annually. That is, every year plus 340.

In addition, VAT in the declaration remains unchanged: 20% all the time until 2027.

 Also, according to the MP, the government wants to restore the Road Fund. Initially, in 2025, it will receive 25% of it, or UAH 44 billion, and then in 2026 and 2027 , respectively, 50% and 75%, or UAH 124 and 233 billion.

 The debt burden should be reduced to 90% by 2027.

Recall 

On April 1, the minimum wage in Ukraine increased from UAH 7100 to UAH 8000. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$38.98
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40