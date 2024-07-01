The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027: MP reveals what the minimum wage and subsistence level will be

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the budget declaration for 2025-2027 at its meeting on Friday, June 28, said Yaroslav Zheleznyak, deputy chairman of the Rada Committee on Finance. In the document, which was made public by an MP, the government proposes to leave the minimum wage and subsistence level at the level of 2024, UNN reports.

The document states that the forecasted amounts of the subsistence minimum and the level of ensuring the subsistence minimum for 2025-2027 are set at the level of 2024.

In 2025-2027, the subsistence minimum per person per month will be:

children under the age of six - UAH 2563;

children aged six to 18 years - UAH 3196;



able-bodied persons - UAH 3028;



persons who lost their ability to work - UAH 2361.



The minimum wage in 2025-2027 will be UAH 8,000, "which will ensure the achieved level of guarantee, taking into account a significant increase in 2024.

Civil servants will be remunerated based on the classification of positions in accordance with the remuneration conditions in force in 2024.

The document states that the budget policy will be aimed at reducing the state budget deficit in 2025-2027, which was increased to meet the state's financial resources needs after the start of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Expenditures on security and defense will amount to:

in 2025 - UAH 2.2 trillion;

in 2026 - UAH 1.6 trillion;

in 2027 - UAH 1.5 trillion.



According to the government's macroeconomic forecast, real GDP is expected to grow from +2.7% in 2025 to +6.2% in 2027, and the exchange rate will reach 46.4 UAH/USD by the end of the period. The budget deficit will reach 18.2% in 2025 and 6.7% in 2027;

As Zheleznyak pointed out, the tax plan includes the development of an additional package of measures for 2025-2027 in the amount of about UAH 340 billion annually. That is, every year plus 340.

In addition, VAT in the declaration remains unchanged: 20% all the time until 2027.

Also, according to the MP, the government wants to restore the Road Fund. Initially, in 2025, it will receive 25% of it, or UAH 44 billion, and then in 2026 and 2027 , respectively, 50% and 75%, or UAH 124 and 233 billion.

The debt burden should be reduced to 90% by 2027.

On April 1, the minimum wage in Ukraine increased from UAH 7100 to UAH 8000.