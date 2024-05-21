The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for granting the military additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment. It is noted that leave will be granted to military personnel who are directly involved in national security and defense measures for a period of no more than 15 days, without taking into account the time on the way home. This was announced by the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of ministers approved the procedure for granting the military additional leave for destroyed enemy equipment, in accordance with the mobilization law.

It is stipulated that leave is granted to military personnel who are directly involved in measures to ensure national security and defense during the Special Period, measures to repel and deter armed aggression of the Russian Federation. It is established that the total duration of Leave should not exceed 15 calendar days per year and can be granted during a calendar year, without taking into account the time required for travel within Ukraine to the place of vacation and back, but not more than two days in one direction, provided that no more than 30% of the total number of military personnel of the relevant unit is simultaneously absent. Leave is granted with the preservation of monetary security - said Melnichuk.

Recall

According to the law on strengthening mobilization, which came into force on May 18, the military will be paid a monetary reward, and will also be able to take an additional leave of up to 15 days a year for destroying enemy weapons and equipment. Those mobilized will also have the opportunity to obtain a certificate for the purchase of a vehicle and will be entitled to compensation for a loan under the eosel program.