The Cabinet of Ministers allowed to increase the number of civil servants reserved from mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized an increase in the number of booked employees of state authorities, other government agencies, and local governments. This was announced on Tuesday by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the regulation on the Interagency Working Group on the organization of conscription of citizens liable for military service during mobilization, which empowered the group to submit proposals to the Minister of Defense to increase the volume of reservations.

The Minister, in turn, will decide to increase the volume of reservations for persons holding positions in public authorities, other state bodies, and local governments.

Recall

Beta testing of electronic employee booking is about to begin. The service will be available on the Diia portal, where business managers will be able to register booked employees online without the need to provide additional data.