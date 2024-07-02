$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 67164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 75443 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 96409 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 176010 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 221758 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 136757 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364761 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180788 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149121 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197653 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed to increase the number of civil servants reserved from mobilization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 57142 views

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the Interagency Working Group on the organization of conscription of civil servants subject to military service to submit proposals to the Minister of Defense to increase the volume of reservations.

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed to increase the number of civil servants reserved from mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers has authorized an increase in the number of booked employees of state authorities, other government agencies, and local governments. This was announced on Tuesday by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

Details

According to Melnychuk, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the regulation on the Interagency Working Group on the organization of conscription of citizens liable for military service during mobilization, which empowered the group to submit proposals to the Minister of Defense to increase the volume of reservations.

The Minister, in turn, will decide to increase the volume of reservations for persons holding positions in public authorities, other state bodies, and local governments.

Recall

Beta testing of electronic employee booking is about to begin. The service will be available on the Diia portal, where business managers will be able to register booked employees online without the need to provide additional data.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
