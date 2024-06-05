The Bulgarian prosecutor's office has joined the investigation of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

The Bulgarian prosecutor's office is involved in the investigation of possible murders of prisoners of war and civilians by Russians in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in 2022. About it UNN reports with reference to "Radio Liberty".

According to the Bulgarian state news agency, with reference to the prosecutor's office of the city of Sofia, pre-trial proceedings have been launched on this fact of possible murders of prisoners of war and civilians.

Bulgaria's state National Security Agency reported that the investigation was launched based on data on the commission of war crimes in Ukraine by mercenaries of the Russian PMC Wagner.

Bulgaria's involvement in the investigation became known after Sofia supported the peace formula clause of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which provides for the restoration of justice and prosecution for war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Bulgaria became one of the countries that supported the creation of a Special Tribunal to investigate and prosecute the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.