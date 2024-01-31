The budget of Ukraine received over UAH 32 million confiscated from sanctioned persons

The state budget received more than UAH 32 million that were confiscated due to sanctions imposed against, among others, collaborators and enterprises of Russian oligarchs. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

Funds of Ukraine's enemies are used to restore infrastructure. Dear friends, today, for the first time, the sanctions money starts working for the state. Over 32 million hryvnias have already been transferred to the state budget. These are the personal funds of such collaborators as Voron and Saldo and the funds from the company of Russian oligarch Deripaska - Koval wrote on Telegram.

According to him, this was made possible thanks to the joint work of the government, the Ministry of Justice, the SPFU, law enforcement agencies, and the judiciary. The Fund, having received a court decision, is taking steps to effectively manage and dispose of the recovered assets. This includes initiating the lifting of previously imposed arrests, Koval said.

