The body of an 18-year-old boy was found in a Ternopil pond, the police had been searching for him for a day

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16387 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 150514 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146221 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159463 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210928 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245886 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152436 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370954 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183416 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 150001 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 96024 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 137555 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 125304 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34559 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 53322 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 150515 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 127094 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 146221 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 139269 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 159463 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 12328 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13544 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17612 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18778 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 35757 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found in a Ternopil pond, the police had been searching for him for a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12692 views

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found in a Ternopil pond after he disappeared on June 18, with no signs of violent death.

The body of an 18-year-old boy was found in a Ternopil pond, the police had been searching for him for a day

The young man left home on June 18, he did not return, and law enforcement officers began searching for him. Today it became known that divers examined the Ternopil pond: the body of the wanted 18-year-old was found. The police of the Ternopil region reported the details of the tragic incident, UNN reports.

Details

On June 18, around 17.00, a young man left his home in Ternopil. After it became clear that he had disappeared, the police began searching. On June 19, it became knownthat divers found the body of the wanted Vasyl Khomyak in Ternopil pond. According to preliminary information, the expert did not find any signs of violent death on the young man's body.

Missing British boy found in France six years after disappearance16.12.23, 06:44 • 37453 views

Police are establishing all the circumstances and details of the incident. Investigators of the Ternopil District Police Department opened a criminal proceeding under Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, marked as missing.

Body of 8-year-old boy pulled out of pond after two children disappeared while walking on ice on Ingulka river - SES22.01.24, 11:44 • 18860 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Crimes and emergencies
France
Ternopil
Poland
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91