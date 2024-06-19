The body of an 18-year-old boy was found in a Ternopil pond, the police had been searching for him for a day

The young man left home on June 18, he did not return, and law enforcement officers began searching for him. Today it became known that divers examined the Ternopil pond: the body of the wanted 18-year-old was found. The police of the Ternopil region reported the details of the tragic incident, UNN reports.

Details

On June 18, around 17.00, a young man left his home in Ternopil. After it became clear that he had disappeared, the police began searching. On June 19, it became known, that divers found the body of the wanted Vasyl Khomyak in Ternopil pond. According to preliminary information, the expert did not find any signs of violent death on the young man's body.

Police are establishing all the circumstances and details of the incident. Investigators of the Ternopil District Police Department opened a criminal proceeding under Article 115 (Murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, marked as missing.

