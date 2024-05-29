The body of a teenager was found under the rubble after an airstrike by the Russian Federation on Selidovo in the Donetsk region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 36221 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 100247 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 143560 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 148231 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 243551 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172790 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164347 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148153 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 221971 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113001 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 74404 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109910 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 33450 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 46860 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 81762 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 243551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 221971 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 208319 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 234254 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 221270 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 36177 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 24111 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 29635 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 109908 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112437 views
The body of a teenager was found under the rubble after an airstrike by the Russian Federation on Selidovo in the Donetsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26635 views

As a result of a Russian airstrike on Selidovo in the Donetsk region, a 53-year-old man was killed, a 70-year-old woman was injured and a 13-year-old boy was killed, 10 houses and a shop were damaged.

In the Donetsk region, as a result of an airstrike by Russian troops on Selidovo, a 53-year-old man was killed, a 70-year-old woman was wounded and a 13-year-old boy was killed, whose body was found under the rubble, head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

At the site of the impact on Selidovo, the body of the deceased teenager was found. the night before, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city - they hit a private house

- Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

It was immediately known that a 53-year-old man was killed on the spot and a 70-year-old woman was injured, he said. "Today, during search operations, rescuers took out the body of a 13-year-old boy from under the rubble. All fragments of the bodies were handed over to the police for further examination," the head of the RMA said.

In total, as a result of the impact in the city, according to him, 10 houses and a shop were damaged - all affected families received emergency repair kits. elimination of the consequences of the attack continues.

Enemy attacked 5 settlements in Donetsk region with bombs and Grom-1: people are being searched under the rubble29.05.24, 11:40 • 54696 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

