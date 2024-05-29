The body of a teenager was found under the rubble after an airstrike by the Russian Federation on Selidovo in the Donetsk region

In the Donetsk region, as a result of an airstrike by Russian troops on Selidovo, a 53-year-old man was killed, a 70-year-old woman was wounded and a 13-year-old boy was killed, whose body was found under the rubble, head of the Donetsk RMA Vadim Filashkin said on Wednesday, UNN writes.

At the site of the impact on Selidovo, the body of the deceased teenager was found. the night before, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city - they hit a private house - Filashkin wrote in Telegram.

It was immediately known that a 53-year-old man was killed on the spot and a 70-year-old woman was injured, he said. "Today, during search operations, rescuers took out the body of a 13-year-old boy from under the rubble. All fragments of the bodies were handed over to the police for further examination," the head of the RMA said.

In total, as a result of the impact in the city, according to him, 10 houses and a shop were damaged - all affected families received emergency repair kits. elimination of the consequences of the attack continues.

Enemy attacked 5 settlements in Donetsk region with bombs and Grom-1: people are being searched under the rubble