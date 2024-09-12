The “blue line” of the metro has been reopened in Kyiv: how it will work

In Kyiv, local publics are sharing footage of the reopening of the "blue line" of the subway after a 9-month repair, UNN reports.

Details

"A long-forgotten feeling - the train runs on the blue line and passes Demiivska," writes the Kashtan NEWS telegram channel.

"The blue line of the metro has fully resumed its work," reports the Kyiv24 TV channel.

"The cars are running moderately, they are free for now, the passenger traffic is not high, but we expect an increase. During normal hours, trains run at intervals of 5-6 minutes, and during rush hours - 3-4 minutes," Svitlana Kosenko, the station attendant at Demiivska station, told Kyiv24.

According to the Kyiv Digital app, the train interval is 3-6 minutes on weekdays and 6-8 minutes on weekends.

Full traffic on the “blue line” of the Kyiv metro will resume on September 12 - mayor