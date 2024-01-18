The blockade of truck traffic on the border with Romania has been extended by three checkpoints

The Halmeu-Dacove checkpoint on the Romanian-Ukrainian border is blocked for trucks by Romanian farmers' equipment. This is the third blocked checkpoint on the Romanian-Ukrainian border. This was reported by the State Customs Service on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"As of this morning, January 18, the Romanian side informed that farmers have blocked the movement of trucks in front of the Halmeu-Dacove international checkpoint. The blockage is carried out by large agricultural machinery," the statement said.

Traffic leaving Ukraine for trucks has reportedly been temporarily suspended to prevent passenger cars from being blocked. The duration of the blockade is not yet known.

Currently, about 10 trucks are waiting to leave Ukraine, and 607 trucks are waiting in the eCheck. Over the past day, 138 trucks were cleared and allowed to leave Ukraine and 105 trucks were cleared and allowed to enter, the customs service said.

Addendum

Romanian farmers blocked truck traffic at the Siret and Vicovu de Sus checkpoints on the Romanian-Ukrainian border on January 15.

