The biggest critics of the government suddenly began to thank the Odesa regional administration

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 103567 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 113731 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144076 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140514 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177787 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172239 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284979 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178301 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167310 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148895 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 35074 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 38427 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 49078 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68795 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 35137 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 103568 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284979 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252174 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237249 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262417 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 68795 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144077 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107515 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107470 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123532 views
Actual
The biggest critics of the government suddenly began to thank the Odesa regional administration

The biggest critics of the government suddenly began to thank the Odesa regional administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22914 views

Iryna Pototska, Head of the Health Care Committee of the Public Council at the Odesa Oblast State Administration, praised the work of the Odesa Regional Medical Association for the first time.

 Iryna Pototska, head of the Health Care Committee of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional State Administration, admitted that she had to thank the head of the department and his team for their work for the first time in many years, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with a TV channel, she noted that in the last 10 years, she had met leaders who listen to the public and work for results for the first time. She expressed her gratitude to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, and Oleksandr Kharlov, his deputy in charge of healthcare.

Have you ever heard me support or thank the Odesa Regional Military Administration? You remember my wars with all the heads of the Regional Military Administration - with Stepanov (Maksym Stepanov - ed.), Marchenko (Maksym Marchenko - ed.). Pototska is always unhappy with everyone. So, for the first time, I want to thank the Odesa Regional State Administration for the fact that in the 10 years of my public work in the healthcare sector, Mr. Kiper, Mr. Kharlov, who is in charge of healthcare... These are people who hear, who intervene in the situation, who do things that give results. For the first time ever. I hope that this will not end

- She said.

Recall

Over the past six months, Odesa Oblast has seen significant changes in the healthcare sector, including personnel.

The heads of at least four regional medical centers were dismissed. Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, head of the health department of the Odesa Regional State Administration, who, together with the regional council, gave the chemotherapy buildings of the regional oncology center to private hands, also resigned. She is currently an advisor to Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Earlier, Kateryna Nozhevnikova, head of the Monster Corporation charity foundation, known for her rallies in favor of the Armed Forces and against daring tenders, shared her positive impressions of the Odesa regional administration team led by Kiper. She noted that the leadership of the regional administration does not try to cover up strange tenders of local communities, but submits them for comprehensive consideration by the public and law enforcement.

In the last three months of 2023, Odesa Regional Administrative Body canceled tenders of local communities for UAH 360 million, one of the highest figures in Ukraine. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Society

Contact us about advertising