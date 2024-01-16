The biggest critics of the government suddenly began to thank the Odesa regional administration

Iryna Pototska, head of the Health Care Committee of the Public Council at the Odesa Regional State Administration, admitted that she had to thank the head of the department and his team for their work for the first time in many years, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with a TV channel, she noted that in the last 10 years, she had met leaders who listen to the public and work for results for the first time. She expressed her gratitude to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, and Oleksandr Kharlov, his deputy in charge of healthcare.

Have you ever heard me support or thank the Odesa Regional Military Administration? You remember my wars with all the heads of the Regional Military Administration - with Stepanov (Maksym Stepanov - ed.), Marchenko (Maksym Marchenko - ed.). Pototska is always unhappy with everyone. So, for the first time, I want to thank the Odesa Regional State Administration for the fact that in the 10 years of my public work in the healthcare sector, Mr. Kiper, Mr. Kharlov, who is in charge of healthcare... These are people who hear, who intervene in the situation, who do things that give results. For the first time ever. I hope that this will not end - She said.

Recall

Over the past six months, Odesa Oblast has seen significant changes in the healthcare sector, including personnel.

The heads of at least four regional medical centers were dismissed. Natalia Odariy-Zakharieva, head of the health department of the Odesa Regional State Administration, who, together with the regional council, gave the chemotherapy buildings of the regional oncology center to private hands, also resigned. She is currently an advisor to Health Minister Viktor Liashko.

Earlier, Kateryna Nozhevnikova, head of the Monster Corporation charity foundation, known for her rallies in favor of the Armed Forces and against daring tenders, shared her positive impressions of the Odesa regional administration team led by Kiper. She noted that the leadership of the regional administration does not try to cover up strange tenders of local communities, but submits them for comprehensive consideration by the public and law enforcement.

In the last three months of 2023, Odesa Regional Administrative Body canceled tenders of local communities for UAH 360 million, one of the highest figures in Ukraine.